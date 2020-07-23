New Delhi, July 23: The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent nationwide lockdown in India and several other countries forced office-goers to work from home. One may think that the work from home facility could be a blessing as an employee can save money and time by not travelling to the office. However, a survey has revealed that many employees in India, who are working from home due to COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, are actually missing going to office. People More Vulnerable to COVID-19 Infection at Home, Finds Study.

According to a survey conducted by Real estate consultancy JLL's Asia Pacific, 82 percent of surveyed Indian employees said they miss going to office. "At the height of COVID-19, an average of 68% of employees surveyed in the region worked from home, with Singapore leading at 81%. However, 61% of employees working from home said they missed going to the office. That number rose to 82% in India," said the survey, titled 'Home and away: The new workplace hybrid?'. Gyaan From My WFH Experience: Things You Must NOT Do While You Work From Home.

The survey, based on responses by 1,500 employees from five countries across the Asia Pacific region. also found that employees in India who said they miss going to office miss their daily office routine and perhaps face logistic issues while working from home. Many cited lack of human interactions for missing going to office, and said they also miss socialising with colleagues. Reasons for missing going of office also included lack of professional environment at home and a daily office routine.

"Across the Asia Pacific region, the human aspect of office was the most missed element," said the survey. When asked whether they feel more productive working at home, employees from around the region had a wide range of answers. "In India, 80% felt more productive, compared to just 21% in Japan. Australia, Singapore and China centered around 40%," the survey said.

