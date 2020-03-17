Gyaan From My WFH Experience: Things You Must NOT Do While You Work From Home

Most organisations have asked employees to work from home amid the coronavirus outbreak (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Welcome to my world of working from home. While you may be new to this amid the Coronavirus spread, it's something I have been doing for a while and, hence, I see myself eligible to share some gyaan on how to effectively Work From Home. In my experience of work from home, first in 2015 and now since June 2019, there are several things I have learnt for and against this system of working. But it all depends on how productive you are and how flexible your organisation is. However, with the current situation, flexibility is not a choice, it's a must.

So while you may be reading articles on things you must do while working from home, I'll share with you some things you must NOT do while you work from home. These are things I've learned because I did them! Work From Home Struggles: From Battling Unemployment Rumours to Severe Back Pain, 7 Things People With WFH Can Totally Relate to.

1) Do not change your routine

If you had been waking up at 6 am, taking a bath at 7 am, packing your lunch at 8 am while you were going to the office, keep your routine the same. The moment you change your routine thinking all these things like taking a bath, making a chapati, or working out can happen later since you're at home, lethargy sets in.

2) Do not sit in your bed

Make sure you have a table and chair set up like a workstation at a comfortable height. Do not sit in your bed and work on your laptop. It not just leads to lethargy but also cervical pains and posture issues. 'Work From Home' Funny Memes and Jokes Trend Online as Employees Show the Hilarious Side of WFH Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

3) Avoid pyjamas or shorts or night suits

That said, I do not mean sit all uptight in formals, but maybe a pair of jeans or a nice dress or salwar kameez. Pyjamas, shorts and night suits make you way too comfortable and once you become that, the next thing you would want is your bed.

4) Avoid sitting at a stretch for more than an hour

Take all the breaks that you would take in your office. If that means going to the balcony, talking over the phone, do that. But do not keep sitting in front of the screen for more than an hour.

5) Do not cut down on communication with office folks

Working from home does not mean you communicate less with your office folks. Keep them online, keep them on VC, keep calling them. One thing that is prone to taking a hit when people start working from home is teamwork. But if we ensure regular and proper communication within the team, we'll be fine.

6) No nap breaks, please

Been there, done that, I would strictly say don't try to take a nap break. When you take a nap in the middle of your office work, you tend to oversleep. At least, that is what I did once, and never took a nap break again.

Working from home is definitely a struggle, especially when we are so used to action-packed office spaces. However, in times like these, when we are fighting a pandemic, we've got to figure ways to make work from home as exciting as working at the office. We can do that if we make a little office for ourselves at home. While you do that, make sure you keep cleaning your laptop and sanitising/washing your hands. Happy WFH!