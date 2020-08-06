Breastfeeding provides every child with the best possible start in life. It delivers health, nutritional and emotional benefits to both children and mothers. And it forms part of a sustainable food system. But while breastfeeding is a natural process, it is not always easy. Mothers need support – both to get started and to sustain breastfeeding. Breast milk contains antibodies that help your baby fight off viruses and bacteria. Breastfeeding lowers your baby's risk of having asthma or allergies. Plus, babies who are breastfed exclusively for the first 6 months, without any formula, have fewer ear infections, respiratory illnesses, and bouts of diarrhoea. The theme of World Breastfeeding Week 2020 is “Support breastfeeding for a healthier planet”. In line with this theme, WHO and UNICEF are calling on governments to protect and promote women’s access to skilled breastfeeding counselling, a critical component of breastfeeding support.

Ashley Graham

Since giving birth to her son Isaac in January, model Ashley Graham has continued to embrace the body positivity campaign she advocated during her pregnancy by sharing intimate, empowering pictures of giving birth - and of breastfeeding, like this one.

Chrissy Teigen

In a 2016 interview with Entertainment Tonight, the mom of two opened up about the amazing rush of love that new motherhood brings, saying, "We're so happy. It's been really exciting and fun, and every day is so different, and seeing all [daughter Luna's] little changes is so cute." But she was also honest about breastfeeding — or more specifically, how it made her feel. "You just feel like you are just a cow all day,” Teigen said. “It's hard to work your entire day around getting her all the nourishment she needs."

Amy Schumer

When she became pregnant last year with her first child, Schumer was open about her struggles with hyperemesis gravidarum, an extreme form of morning sickness. And when she welcomed her son Gene this past spring, she also got real about the not-so-fun realities of pumping — with one simple, hilarious photo. Taking to Instagram, she shared a snapshot of herself in a strapless nursing top with an automatic breast pump attached. Her simple caption was a nod to how much her weekends have changed since having a baby. “Guys what are we doing tonight?” the new mom wrote, followed by the hashtags #schumerpump and #ootd.

Jessica Alba

Alba has shared photos of herself breastfeeding everywhere from a board room meeting to a Target dressing room, and has been honest about her breastfeeding journey. "I breastfed as long as I could, but not as long as I wanted,” she wrote in her 2013 book, The Honest Life: Living Naturally and True to You. "I had to get back to work, and I wasn't able to keep it going. But I am proud to say I did the best for my daughters and I'm proud of all of my mom friends for doing the best they can on this issue."

Hilary Duff

Just a few thoughts that I wanted to share on Breast-feeding.

Last week was my last week nursing Banks (my six month old)

I am a working mom of two. My goal was to get my little girl to six months and then decide if I (and her of course) wanted to keep going. Let me tell you. Pumping at work sucks. I had zero down time and am usually pumping in a hair and make up trailer while four hands work to get me ready for the next scene with lots of other people around.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, it is even more important to find innovative solutions to ensure that access to these essential services is not disrupted and that families continue to receive the breastfeeding counselling they need.

