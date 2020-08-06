Breastfeeding provides every child with the best possible start in life. It delivers health, nutritional and emotional benefits to both children and mothers. And it forms part of a sustainable food system. But while breastfeeding is a natural process, it is not always easy. Mothers need support – both to get started and to sustain breastfeeding. Breast milk contains antibodies that help your baby fight off viruses and bacteria. Breastfeeding lowers your baby's risk of having asthma or allergies. Plus, babies who are breastfed exclusively for the first 6 months, without any formula, have fewer ear infections, respiratory illnesses, and bouts of diarrhoea. The theme of World Breastfeeding Week 2020 is “Support breastfeeding for a healthier planet”. In line with this theme, WHO and UNICEF are calling on governments to protect and promote women’s access to skilled breastfeeding counselling, a critical component of breastfeeding support.
Ashley Graham
Since giving birth to her son Isaac in January, model Ashley Graham has continued to embrace the body positivity campaign she advocated during her pregnancy by sharing intimate, empowering pictures of giving birth - and of breastfeeding, like this one.
Chrissy Teigen
In a 2016 interview with Entertainment Tonight, the mom of two opened up about the amazing rush of love that new motherhood brings, saying, "We're so happy. It's been really exciting and fun, and every day is so different, and seeing all [daughter Luna's] little changes is so cute." But she was also honest about breastfeeding — or more specifically, how it made her feel. "You just feel like you are just a cow all day,” Teigen said. “It's hard to work your entire day around getting her all the nourishment she needs."
Luna making me feed her babydoll so I guess I have twins now
Amy Schumer
When she became pregnant last year with her first child, Schumer was open about her struggles with hyperemesis gravidarum, an extreme form of morning sickness. And when she welcomed her son Gene this past spring, she also got real about the not-so-fun realities of pumping — with one simple, hilarious photo. Taking to Instagram, she shared a snapshot of herself in a strapless nursing top with an automatic breast pump attached. Her simple caption was a nod to how much her weekends have changed since having a baby. “Guys what are we doing tonight?” the new mom wrote, followed by the hashtags #schumerpump and #ootd.
Guys what are we doing tonight? #schumerpump #ootd @stassischroeder
Jessica Alba
Alba has shared photos of herself breastfeeding everywhere from a board room meeting to a Target dressing room, and has been honest about her breastfeeding journey. "I breastfed as long as I could, but not as long as I wanted,” she wrote in her 2013 book, The Honest Life: Living Naturally and True to You. "I had to get back to work, and I wasn't able to keep it going. But I am proud to say I did the best for my daughters and I'm proud of all of my mom friends for doing the best they can on this issue."
Went into my @honest office today for a board meeting, although I’m still technically on mat leave. Not gonna lie, it’s impossible for me to completely unplug from work ...and it felt nice being back -even though it was just a half day. Baby boy came to visit/eat at lunch. Felt very productive today. 🤱🏽👊🏽 #workingmom #entrepreneurlife #breastfeedingmama
Hilary Duff
Just a few thoughts that I wanted to share on Breast-feeding.
Last week was my last week nursing Banks (my six month old)
I am a working mom of two. My goal was to get my little girl to six months and then decide if I (and her of course) wanted to keep going. Let me tell you. Pumping at work sucks. I had zero down time and am usually pumping in a hair and make up trailer while four hands work to get me ready for the next scene with lots of other people around.
THIS ONE’S FOR THE LADIES Just a few thoughts that I wanted to share on Breast-feeding. Last week was my last week nursing Banks (my six month old) I am a working mom of two. My goal was to get my little girl to six months and then decide if I (and her of course) wanted to keep going. Let me tell you. Pumping at work sucks. I had zero down time and am usually pumping in a hair and make up trailer while four hands work to get me ready for the next scene with lots of other people around. Even if I had the luxury to be in my own room, it’s not even considered a “break” because you have to sit upright for the milk to flow into the bottles! Plus you are having your damn nipples tugged at by an aggressive machine that makes an annoying sound, that echoes through your head day and night (I swear that machine and I had many conversations at midnight and 3 am)! Ttttthen having to find someplace to sterilize bottles and keep your milk cold (ok I’m done with that rant lol)! Anyway, I didn’t know this because with Luca I didn’t work until he was about nine months old, so I didn’t pump very often. Your milk supply drastically drops when you stop feeding as often and lose the actual contact and connection with your baby (😞). So I was eating all the feunugreek goats butt blessed thistle fennel cookies/drops/shakes/pills I could get my hands on! It was maddening. (Does fenugreek make anyone else smell like maple syrup and rubber gloves?...not chill) With all of this complaining, I want to say I enjoyed (almost) every moment of feeding my daughter. Felt so lucky to be so close to her and give her that start. I know many women are not able to and for that I am sympathetic and very grateful that I could. For six wonderful months. But I needed a break. I was going to break. With the stress of a dropping milk supply and a baby that was getting bored or not caring about nursing when I was available to. I was sad and frustrated and feeling like a failure all of the time. When really I’m a bad ass rock star. Moms get high on feeling like superwoman...because we are! Doing too much, because we can! KEEP READING in the comments below 👇🏼♥️
During the COVID-19 pandemic, it is even more important to find innovative solutions to ensure that access to these essential services is not disrupted and that families continue to receive the breastfeeding counselling they need.
