World Breastfeeding Week is an annual celebration that is held globally to raise awareness about the importance of breastfeeding for both infants and mothers. World Breastfeeding Week is held every year from August 1 to August 7 in more than 120 countries around the world. This event is marked in commemoration of the 1990 Innocenti Declaration. This global event aims to inform, anchor, engage, and galvanise action on breastfeeding and related issues. World Breastfeeding Week 2025 starts from August 1 to August 7. August 2025 Festivals, Special Days and Bank Holidays Calendar: List of Major National and International Events in August.

World Breastfeeding Week 2025 will outline the roles and connect the actors in the Warm Chain of Support for Breastfeeding to create a breastfeeding-friendly environment together at all levels: national, health, workplace and community. In this article, let’s know more about the World Breastfeeding Week 2025 date and the significance of the annual event.

World Breastfeeding Week 2025 Date

World Breastfeeding Week 2025 starts from August 1 to August 7.

World Breastfeeding Week History

WBW commemorates the Innocenti Declaration made by WHO and UNICEF in August 1990 to protect and support breastfeeding. WBW was started in 1992 to generate public awareness and support for breastfeeding. The event started with annual themes including healthcare systems, women and work, the International Code of Marketing of Breastmilk Substitutes, community support, ecology, economy, science, education, and human rights. Since 2016, WBW is aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). In 2018, a World Health Assembly resolution endorsed WBW as an important breastfeeding promotion strategy.

World Breastfeeding Week Significance

World Breastfeeding Week emphasises the value of breastfeeding for mothers as well as children. As per WHO, exclusive breastfeeding is recommended for the first six months of life and then supplemented breastfeeding for at least one year and up to two years or more.

The event promotes exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of life, which yields many health benefits, providing critical nutrients, protection from deadly diseases such as pneumonia, and fostering growth and development for the first time in 1991.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 01, 2025 08:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).