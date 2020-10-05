The month of October has begun and that means it is time for the spookiness to unveil on social media. The excitement for Halloween starts with the fall season and although there are more than 20 days to go, people have started with the preps. The favourite item being the 12-foot home depot skeleton. The American store has introduced a giant 12-foot home depot skeleton for their Halloween decorations and those who have seen it in their neighbourhood or have already got it, cannot stop showing it off. And it has become so popular that people are sharing memes and jokes on it too! So, the home depot skeleton has begun causing a buzz for Halloween 2020 on Twitter already.

While some people are up on social media, wanting to cancel 2020, those who have got the Home Depot Skeleton are clearly not a part of it. This giant-sized skeleton which has eyes that light up, is almost $300 but a coveted item for this year's Halloween decorations outside homes. It is a tall skeleton erected in people's yards and pictures of the same have been shared online, as others plan to get theirs soon. The obsession with their freaky display has also given rise to memes and jokes online.

Check Tweets and Memes on Home Depot Skeleton:

Posing With The Giant

here's me beside that 12 foot skeleton home depot sells pic.twitter.com/QN1Ql337Nt — 𝔯𝔞𝔠𝔥𝔢𝔩 ☾🦇 (@rachellm23) October 4, 2020

Hello to 12-Foot Skeleton

Hello 👋 12ft Home Depot skeleton pic.twitter.com/TcmGbXxdlf — GleeFrights👻 (@glee_writes) October 4, 2020

Bedroom Companion

A home depot 12 foot skeleton just walked into my bedroom pic.twitter.com/DiHKkEFYJq — dylan 🎃 (@tweetsbydylan) October 5, 2020

Girls Want Skeletons This Holiday Season

girls don’t want boys, girls want the giant 12 ft tall skeleton from Home Depot — rad dad (@ohemgeeijizzed) September 26, 2020

No Ring, A Skeleton Please

If I ever get married I don’t want an engagement ring, I want the 12 ft skeleton from Home Depot to take with me everywhere — scaredney cat (@SydneyNorwood) October 5, 2020

HAHAHA

buying two 12ft Home Depot skeletons so I can make them do this pic.twitter.com/cCTqp9arst — I hope this is spooky... (@sablaah) September 28, 2020

Skeleton's On The Way

So who else is getting the 12 foot skeleton from Home Depot? pic.twitter.com/bUNsiqXjbK — jamie (@gnuman1979) September 26, 2020

When You Still Don't Have It

Me every day that I wake up and remember I still don’t own the 12 foot skeleton from Home Depot pic.twitter.com/KCTfPNr5GM — B. (@rebeckahpuppo) October 5, 2020

Thinking About The Skeleton

thinking about her* *the 12 foot skeleton from home depot pic.twitter.com/0joN2AsIxH — the moon’s wife 🕸 (@lilycirque) September 30, 2020

Looks so Freaky

YOU GUYS. IT HAPPENED. I SAW THE HOME DEPOT SKELETON IN PERSON TODAY. 💀 pic.twitter.com/FlayxeDpN2 — Ashley Green (@agreenphotog) September 29, 2020

Wealthy!

wealth is when you have two home depot skeletons pic.twitter.com/bhwNRk3vMq — sav (@idealmombod) October 3, 2020

Looks quiet interesting. Imagine walking through a lane where everyone has managed to get these giants. With each skeleton with its eyes lit up, it would sure make for a freaky sight! The item has sold out in several stores and people cannot wait for the restock to get their hands on it.

