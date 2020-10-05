The year of 2020 has been no less than a scary roller-coaster ride, but one that has only plunged down every month. The first two months may have been great for many but with the pandemic coming in over the world from March, it has only become worse. With the month of October everyone starts prepping up for the festive celebrations of Halloween towards the end of the month. But this time some people want to Cancel Halloween 2020 as the year has been scary enough. Many people have tweeted to cancel Halloween celebrations this time as we have seen enough scare throughout this year. Fall 2020 Funny Memes: Express The Excitement For Halloween and Holidays With These Jokes as Your Seasons' Greetings.

Coronavirus remains just one among the many problems that people around the world are dealing with. We have seen severe weather changes, wildfires charring down acres of forest land, hurricane causing destruction, fire blasts, and so on, every crisis bring death and destruction. Throughout these, we have seen 2020 become a target of several funny memes and jokes. Now with the year showing so many scary things, people want to cancel Halloween too.

Check Tweets to Cancel Halloween:

2020 Has Been Scary Enough

I think 2020 has given us enough scares we can go ahead and cancel Halloween this year. 😐 — Amanda Softstar🏹 (@ASoftstar) October 1, 2020

Halloween Got Nothing on 2020

Dear Halloween: might as well cancel your haunted houses and fright nights. We've lived thru 2020. You've got nothing. — Patrick Mead (@TravelingMead) October 2, 2020

Petitioning to Cancel Halloween

Petition to cancel Halloween because this year has been scary enough. — Caroline DeFranco (@xoxodefranco) October 1, 2020

Excited for Christmas Though

I think we should cancel Halloween this year. 2020 has been scary enough. I think I’ll just start celebrating Christmas from now until the end of December. — Lee Grady (@LeeGrady) October 1, 2020

Not Safe

Cancel Halloween. Trick-or-Treating is not safe. pic.twitter.com/KnnnycgQ94 — Cleavon MD (@Cleavon_MD) September 30, 2020

2020 Has Done The Scare

Someone better cancel Halloween 2020. This year been scary enough. — Bryony Corrigan (@bryony_corrigan) October 1, 2020

While there are some who are just as excited to dress up and scare others. Now are you wondering if Halloween 2020 has been cancelled? Then the celebrations may be different this time with the new guidelines for social distancing in America. The cases in the country are rising and a new set of social distancing protocols has been issued by CDC which may make trick or treating difficult as it used to be. People gathering outside their homes together on Halloween night may not abide by the social distancing. People have been asked to limit their attendance. What do you think? Halloween or no Halloween, there's no doubt that 2020 has been scary for all of us.

