Mumbai, May 22: In a bizarre incident, a 50-year-old German man, whose identity remains undisclosed, is in critical condition at a hospital in Grosseto, Italy. The dire situation arose after the man engaged in an intense 24-hour sex marathon while under the influence of drugs. The doctors at the medical facility have said that the man's condition is severe, to the extent that amputation of his penis is considered a potential measure.

According to a report published by the Mirror, the couple's night of ecstasy-induced sexual encounter took a distressing turn as a man, alongside his wife, engaged in a lovemaking session at their apartment in Castel del Piano. However, their evening quickly turned into a nightmare when the man fell seriously ill and sought medical help at Misericordia Hospital shortly afterwards. Murder After Sex in Nagpur! Man Kills Gay Partner After They Have Sex and Alcohol in Khapri Village, Arrested.

Local media outlets report that the man's condition is serious even after being admitted more than a week ago. The man has been taken into the intensive care unit (ICU). According to local media reports, he had a septic shock which caused necrosis of his penis and scrotum. Doctors are closely monitoring the situation. XXX OnlyFans Star Janet Massa Nearly Dies of Love Bite During Passionate Sex Session, Left Paralysed Due to Hickey.

In another incident, an unnamed Indonesian man had to undergo emergency surgery after fracturing his penis while performing the “world’s most dangerous” sex position. The pleasure pose left him with an “eggplant” phallus. The incident was reported in the journal Urology Case Reports. The distressed man rushed to the General Hospital of West Nusa Tenggara Province. At this point, his penis had become swollen and acquired a deep purple hue, a characteristic symptom known as "eggplant deformity" in medical terminology, indicating a potential break, as described in the study.

