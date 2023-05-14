Mumbai, May 14: In a hickey gone wrong, OnlyFans model Janet Massa recently witnessed a near-death experience due to a love bite. The Paraguayan model nearly died of a hickey during a passionate sex session with the man. Massa suffered a fatal blood clot due to the sex act and had to rush to the hospital. Reportedly, she got her arteries ruptured when her lover sucked on her neck.

Recounting her experience, Massa told Daily Star it was a "huge" scare for her. The unpleasant experience caused Janet’s arm to be paralysed, and could have led to a fatal heart attack. "We were snogging in bed, and he kissed my neck but sucked so hard I pushed him away. I didn't want him to leave a mark. Early the next morning, while I was at home, I couldn't move my arm anymore. It was a huge scare. I thought I was going to die," the model told the tabloid. Video of XXX OnlyFans Star Astrid Wett Punching Rival Model in Major Fight During KSI Face-off Goes Viral - WATCH.

The model added that the doctors were initially clueless about what happened to her. However, they were able to connect the dots once they discovered the bruises on her neck. After examining, the doctors were sure her trip to the hospital was because of the overly-done love bite. The doctors told her that a blood clot had reached her heart and caused paralysis in her arm. It could have been far worse, as it could have caused a severe heart attack. The raunchy act during an intense sex session could have killed the model. Oklahoma: Sex Offender Fatally Shot His Wife, Her Three Kids and Two Teen Girls Before Killing Himself, Say Officials.

