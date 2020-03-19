After 'Bulati Hai Magar, Janeka Nai', Here Comes Mumbai Police's Social Distancing Advisory 'Jo Virus Hai Vo Phaillane Ka Nai'

Mumbai Police "Bulati Hai Magar Jane Ka nai" Coronavirus Advisory (Photo Credits: Twitter/Mumbai Police)

Amid the coronavirus outbreak that has left people with no choice but to practice social distancing and self-quarantine, Mumbai Police knows exactly how to cheer us up! This social distancing has been getting to many of us because at times it becomes depressing to be confined in our houses. However, Mumbai Police's Twitter being their creative best, posted a "Bulati Hai Magar Jane Ka Nai" advisory for the current coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and it is the funniest thing you'll see today while you self-quarantine for good! The Twitter handle of the Mumbai Police Department has always made sure to put forth important messages in the most interesting way possible to keep up with the population that mostly uses Twitter. However, this latest creative advisory, surely takes away the cake. ‘Bulati Hai Magar Jane Ka Nahi’ Funny Meme Origin Story: Know Why Netizens Are Making Hilarious Jokes and Reactions Ahead of Valentine’s Day.

For this infographic, they used the popular meme "Bulati hai magar janeka nai" reference to make a point about why you should socially distance yourself keeping in mind the current COVID-19 situation. The pic says how "crowded places" may call you, but you should refrain from going to them. They captioned the tweet with "Jo Virus Hai Vo Phaillane Ka Nai!" #TakingOnCorona #Coronavirus #CovidIndia". In English, it translates to, "do not spread the virus that exists". "Jo Virus Hai Vo Phaillane Ka Nai!", rhymes with "Bulati hai magar janeka nai" to give it perfect ring to it! Check out the funny meme for yourself:

Netizens are completely impressed by Mumbai Police's take on coronavirus. "Thank you Mumbai Police (real Hero's of Mumbai) for keeping Mumbai alert & safe 24/7... Salute to Mumbai Police...", someone wrote on Twitter. "Hahahahhah....Meme Game strong 👌🏻", read another comment on the post! We hope that at this crucial time, the internet is used to share more positivity around instead of coronavirus hoax messages.