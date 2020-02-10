‘Bulati Hai Magar Jane Ka Nahi’ Funny Meme Origin Story: Know Why Netizens Are Making Hilarious Jokes and Reactions Ahead of Valentine’s Day

‘Bulati Hai Magar Jane Ka Nahi’ Funny Memes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

How is Valentine Week treating you? In case you are exhausted seeing too much of mushiness around, let us remind you will have to stay courageous. The seven-days of “love” has only started, and there are many more days lined up before the highly anticipated Valentine’s Day 2020. It is an evil way to remind that you are still single! Thankfully we have so many memes to relate. The latest trend that has caught the netizens’ attention is "Bulati Hai Magar Jane Ka Nahi.” As the phrase suggests, it is clearly related to Valentine Week, presumably to mock the celebration of love. So why are netizens making hilarious jokes and reactions with the above phrase? After a little research, we found out "Bulati Hai Magar Jane Ka Nahi,” meme origin story.

So here is how and where it all started! "Bulati Hai Magar Jane Ka Nai,” viral memes is connected to a famous Shayari by Dr Rahat Indori, an Urdu poet, painter and Bollywood lyricist. The full phrase says "Bulaati hai magar jaane ka nai, Ye duniya hai idhar jaane ka nai. Mere bete kisi se ishq kar magar, Hadd se guzar jaane ka nai.” Basically, the four-liner suggests, there are things that entice you, such as love, but don’t go for it and never cross your limits dwindling in emotions. Below is the full video of the poem by Dr Rahat Indori. Valentine's Day Funny Memes and Jokes: From Bajrang Dal to Oyo Rooms for February 14 Memes, Check out Hilarious Posts, Especially If You Are Single.

Watch Video of Bulaati Hai Magar Jaane Ka Nai:

It is the first line of the poem that caught netizens’ attention. It could mean many things around you. The lyrics of the poetry was initially shared on TikTok where users would stage performance on the video-sharing app. It eventually surfaced on Twitter when a user tweeted what different countries would say to avoid someone vs what Indians would say. The tweet likely sparked the online meme-fest. And since we are celebrating Valentine Week, people could not stop but relate the poem with the season of love.

This is How It All Started!

🇺🇸 : Don't go with her! 🇬🇧 : Avoid her! 🇮🇳 : Bulati hai magar jane ka nahi!#kuchbhi — Kritika (@IamkritikaR) February 7, 2020

Here Comes Bulati Hai Magar Jane Ka Nahi Memes:

When someone says "bulati hai magar Jane ka nahi" Le meh- pic.twitter.com/lAD7IVpaer — I'm Abhay (@DwivediRaftaar) February 3, 2020

Sakht Launda!

Bulati hai Magar jane ka Nahi pic.twitter.com/wLnnTFRbqx — high_rated_memer (@HirweAkshay) February 6, 2020

Very True!

Bulati hai.. magar jane ka nahi, Bajrang dal se bachna hai to Valentine day manane ka nahi.. 🤪#ValentineWeek — Attu 🥀 (@Altaf_aj_) February 10, 2020

Relatable Enough? Girls?

Bulati hai... Magar jane ka nahi! pic.twitter.com/ijqaI6riKO — 'ह' से Hina (@r_hinaHTG) February 9, 2020

LOL!

Saw AKHRI SAFAR by @ashchanchlani, this twist was not expected and this was one of his best video. Bulati Hai. Magar Jane ka nahi pic.twitter.com/o7ctMjTRp9 — Avadhesh Kedia (@AvadheshKedia) February 9, 2020

For the Sake of This Scene!

Bulati hai. Magar jane ka nahi. pic.twitter.com/DB0a5TSgag — Aadi Jaiswal (@AadiJaiswal7) February 9, 2020

It will not be wrong saying "Bulati Hai Magar Jane Ka Nahi,” meme is an upgraded version of Zakir Khan’s “Sakht Launda,” that every single guy relates on Valentine’s Day celebration. Over the past few days, "Bulati Hai Magar Jane Ka Nahi,” has become significantly viral and everyone is participating in making jokes. It is crazy to see so many hysterical reactions in the form of memes to celebrate Valentine’s Day rightfully.