Mumbai, February 24: It is an issue which has attracted the interest of humans over the years as to whether we are alone in the universe, but according to an authority in psychology, the possibility of encountering extraterrestrial life is almost negligible.

Speaking to Daily Star, Dr Malcolm Schofield, a psychologist from the University of Derby’s School of Psychology, said that space and time are responsible for this. Accordingly, Dr Schofield clarified that because of these two reasons, The expansive distances between planets and different rates of evolution make it improbable that two intelligent civilisations would exist at one time, let alone interact with each other. He also suggested commentating on dimensional travel could change this scenario, but that is speculative. Aliens Are Watching Us? Extraterrestrial Beings Are Snooping on Earth, but With a 3,000-Year Delay; Says Study.

Why We May Never Meet Aliens:

Dr Schofield argued that not all aliens have been killed or they do not exist as some scientists postulate; however, they are just too distant for us to find or communicate with them. In addition, he noted people are poor judges of probability, and chances for alien life are approximately those for winning a lottery draw.

Dr Schofield acknowledged that the search for alien life continues, despite the lack of conclusive evidence, and that some unclassified documents from the US government have hinted at some mysterious phenomena. However, he said that nothing has been officially confirmed or explained by science. Do Aliens Exist? Here's What NASA Administrator Bill Nelson Has to Say on Possibility of Alien Life and UFO Sightings (Watch Videos).

Meanwhile, a new study has claimed that aliens are watching us and are snooping on major landmarks across the Earth while using their ultra-advanced telescopes sitting thousands of light years away. The maximum distance for potential detection of activities on Earth by an extraterrestrial civilisation is 3000 light-years, an estimate calculated on the basis of the laws of physics, according to author ZN Osmanov, a Research Affiliate at the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence (SETI) institute.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2024 05:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).