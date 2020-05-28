Amazon Delivery Woman Prays on Doorstep For Family's Child Susceptible to COVID-19, Viral Video Gives Hope About Goodness of Humanity

Amazon delivery woman praying (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

The world is in serious need of some prayers and kindness right now. People around the world are fighting with Coronavirus pandemic. A lockdown situation has been imposed for months now, but essential workers continue to work and offer their services. A beautiful gesture of one Amazon delivery worker in Idaho praying for the family has been captured on their home's doorbell camera. The child of the family, Lucas suffers from a health condition that makes him susceptible to contracting the deadly COVID-19. The family has left a note of gratitude for every essential worker who is delivering supplies. After reading the note, this delivery worker prayed for the health of a child. A video of her small but beautiful gesture is going viral on the internet.

Raquel and Derek Pearson's 8-month-old son Lucas suffers from an aberrant right subclavian artery (ARSA), a type of congenital vascular anomaly. This health condition makes the little one more prone to contracting another infection. The Pearsons' thus ensure there is minimal or no contact with any outsiders, considering the risks. But they also need a regular supply of medicines and deliveries, so they have kept a note of gratitude on their front door. Amazon delivery worker Monica Salinas, who delivered a package for the family, read the note and stood outside their door and prayed for the little child. The family's doorbell camera captured the gesture and the video found its way online. The touching video went so viral, that the family was flooded with wishes, so much so, they even started a Facebook page named "Strong Like Lucas".

Check The Video of Delivery Woman Praying For The Child:

After the video went viral, everyone wanted to know the identity of this woman. She too was flooded with responses from people. Raquel Pearson was too touched by this gesture of Salinas. At first, she didn't realise why the woman was standing out, but when she realised she's praying, she teared up.

She was quoted to Popsugar, "I was deeply touched when I saw Monica praying. We have often felt lonely because it's rare to find other people with his condition and symptoms. We both teared up watching how a complete stranger took time out of her busy schedule to pray for our son's well-being. It was some much-needed positivity during everything going on in the world." The clip gained a lot of traction on Twitter too which prompted support pouring in for the family from everywhere. It just goes on to show, how one single act of kindness that unfold such great love. The video passes on the feeling of we are all in this together and we are never alone.