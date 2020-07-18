Nelson Mandela a South African revolutionary and President is one of the influential persons in history. Born on July 18, 1918, today marks his 102nd birth anniversary. It is also called as Mandela Day. Mandela led the anti-apartheid movement and became South Africa's first black head of the state. He worked as a lawyer before he got involved in anti-colonial and African nationalist politics. He had great leadership skills and gave some quotes that many can relate to even today. On his birth anniversary, we have got a collection of Nelson Mandela's quotes on success, life, education and hope.

From being the first one in his family to receive a formal education to campaigning for educational rights for people, he worked hard to improve the living standards of the black community. He was an ardent believer in equality for everyone. He practised empathy, honesty and hope which some of his beautifully convey. What better way to remember a great man than not by his words. We have got you a nice collection of Nelson Mandela's thoughtful quotes and sayings which you can share with everyone in his remembrance. Mandela Day 2020: Facts to Know About Nelson Mandela, South Africa's Anti-Apartheid Icon, On His 102nd Birth Anniversary.

Quote Reads: It Always Seems Impossible Until It Is Done.

Quote Reads: Education Is the Most Powerful Weapon Which You Can Use to Change the World.

Quote Reads: Resentment Is Like Drinking Poison and Then Hoping It Will Kill Your Enemies.

Quote Reads: Do Not Judge Me by My Successes, Judge Me by How Many Times I Fell Down and Got Back Up Again.

Quote Reads: Only Free Men Can Negotiate; Prisoners Cannot Enter Into Contracts. Your Freedom and Mine Cannot Be Separated.

Quote Reads: Live Life As Though Nobody Is Watching, and Express Yourself As Though Everyone Is Listening.

Quote Reads: Real Leaders Must Be Ready to Sacrifice All for the Freedom of Their People.

Quote Reads: Money Won’t Create Success, the Freedom to Make It Will.

Quote Reads: A Winner Is a Dreamer Who Never Gives Up.

Quote Reads: A Good Head and a Good Heart Are Always a Formidable Combination.

You can see how his words carry an inspiring and hopeful vibe with them. These words make even more impact today as we see a part of the world struggling for the rights of Black People. Share these thoughtful sayings with everyone and remember the father of the modern nation of South Africa.

