Marilyn Monroe Quotes: 13 Inspirational Sayings By The Evergreen Icon That Can Totally Be Your Next Instagram Caption!

On June 1, 1926, a star was born to rule the Hollywood industry and the hearts of people across the world. The American actress, Marilyn Monroe was extremely witty, sophisticated and intelligent. There can never be anyone like her! While she is idolised significantly for her good looks and glamorous lifestyle, Monroe faced many ups and downs in her life, which is why is also listed as one of the most empowering women of her time. The actress struggled with alcoholism, substance abuse, anxiety and lack of self-esteem. But she never gave up and went on, becoming one of the successful personalities in the 1950s and 1960s. On her birth anniversary today, here we bring you 13 inspirational quotes by Marilyn Monroe. These inspirational sayings by the evergreen icon can totally be your next Instagram caption. Marilyn Monroe TV Series Based on Keith Badman’s Book ‘The Final Years of Marilyn Monroe’ in Works.

Monroe spent her youth living in foster homes, but she overcame her humble beginnings and jumped into fame during the 1950s and 1960s. She starred in numerous films, the famous ones include, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, The Seven Year Itch, and How to Marry a Millionaire. She passed away in 1962 from an apparent drug overdose. The world lost her at the young age of 36, but her legacy of films remain. Monroe’s quotes are highly aimed at female empowerment and relationships. To remember her on her birth anniversary, here we bring you 13 famous quotes and sayings by Monroe.

“Imperfection Is Beauty, Madness Is Genius and It’s Better to Be Absolutely Ridiculous Than Absolutely Boring.” Marilyn Monroe

“Give a Girl the Right Pair of Shoes and She’ll Conquer the World.” Marilyn Monroe

“If You Can Make a Woman Laugh, You Can Make Her Do Anything.” Marilyn Monroe

“Fear Is Stupid. So Are Regrets.” Marilyn Monroe

“Dogs Never Bite Me. Just Humans.” Marilyn Monroe

“I Restore Myself When I’m Alone.” Marilyn Monroe

“It’s All Make Believe, Isn’t It?” Marilyn Monroe

“I Don’t Mind Living in a Man’s World As Long as I Can Be a Woman in It.” Marilyn Monroe

“It’s Not True I Had Nothing On, I Had the Radio on.” Marilyn Monroe

“It’s Better to Be Unhappy Alone Than Unhappy With Someone – So Far.” Marilyn Monroe

“I Don’t Forgive People Because I’m Weak, I Forgive Them Because I Am Strong Enough to Know People Make Mistakes.” Marilyn Monroe

“Sometimes Good Things Fall Apart So Better Things Can Fall Together.” Marilyn Monroe

“Always Remember to Smile and Look Up at What You Got in Life.” Marilyn Monroe

These quotes prove that Monroe was not only an icon of elegance, style and seduction. There is so much more about her than provocative photo shoots and sultry demeanour. The above are the things that Monroe actually said. Her words will continue to inspire generations, remembering Monroe as one of the most influential figures from the 1950s and 1960s.