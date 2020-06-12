Anne Frank is a name that is well known for anyone who has read about the atrocities that Jews faced during the Holocaust. Born on June 12, the young girl and her diary brought to the forefront the actual atrocities that Jewish people were subjected to. The Diary of A Young Girl captures Anne's entries in the diary and shares various inspiring quotes by Anne Frank. Every year, Anne Frank's Birthday celebrations often involve sharing the sad but inspiring Anne Frank Quotes. This is especially significant in the current times, as these messages and quotes not only capture the sufferings of this young girl but also throw light on how to find the silver lining in the direst situations. Anne Frank Facts: Remembering ‘The Diary of a Young Girl’ Author and Holocaust Victim on Her 91st Birth Anniversary.

Anne Frank's diary documents her life in hiding from 1942 to 1944, during the German occupation of the Netherlands in World War II. The Franks were German nationals who were stripped out of their citizenship and left stateless in 1940. The continued persecution of Jewish people led the family into hiding in July 1942, and the only one to survive this war was Anne's father, Otto. When he returned to Amsterdam, he found Anne Frank's diary which had been saved by his secretary, Miep Gies. He finally managed to publish the work in Dutch in 1947 and was finally translated to English in 1952.

It has since been translated to 70 other languages and continues to be one of the most popular books in the world. As we celebrate Anne Frank's 91st Birth Anniversary, here are some of the most famous and heart-warming quotes that will give you all the feels.

Anne Frank Quote Reads: I Keep My Ideals, Because in Spite of Everything I Still Believe That People Are Really Good at Heart.

Anne Frank Quote Reads: Think of All the Beauty Still Left Around You and Be Happy.

Anne Frank Quote Reads: Laziness May Appear Attractive, but Work Gives Satisfaction.

Anne Frank Quote Reads: Whoever Doesn’t Know It Must Learn and Find by Experience That ‘A Quiet Conscience Makes One Strong!’

Anne Frank Quote Reads: How Wonderful It Is That Nobody Need Wait a Single Moment Before Starting to Improve the World.

Anne Frank Quote Reads: I Don’t Think of All the Misery but of the Beauty That Still Remains.

Anne Frank Quote Reads: Whoever Is Happy Will Make Others Happy Too.

Anne Frank's diary captured the innocence of young kids and how they look for the positive in everything. Even in the most challenging times of her life, Anne did not shy away from looking forward to the good in life and captured all her determined dreams and hopes in her diary. As we celebrate her birthday, we hope that we can take away this undying love for life and do our bit to ensure that her memory and her struggles are etched forever.

