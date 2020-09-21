It’s Fall 2020! The arrival of autumn means cooler, shorter days and the annual explosion of colour from fall foliage. Fall 2020 in the northern hemisphere begins on September 22, with the autumnal equinox. And to celebrate the first day of the fall season, Google has made a creative and beautiful doodle for the users. The search engine giant for its Fall 2020 Google Doodle has featured a tiny grey squirrel piloting a colourful hot air balloon. The soaring squirrel helps usher in fall, it is so beautiful, and the google doodle will instantly charge you up to welcome the new season of autumn. The google doodle 2020 to welcome autumn season is rightly crafted expressing all our long wait for the fall and so many traditions attached to it. Autumnal Equinox 2020: What Happens During Spring Equinox? How Does September Equinox Affect Us? All FAQs Answered About First Day of Fall.

Google has never failed to amaze its users with beautiful doodles highlighting major events across the world. It was only definite that the search engine giant will create another colourful doodle to welcome yet another season of the year. For Fall Google Doodle 2020, a grey squirrel can be seen piloting a hot air balloon featuring an argyle pattern emblazoned with familiar fall colours. The doodle is well complimented with the autumn leaves swirling around the balloon. It is just so perfect! It is time for the days to go shorter, and our planet gets chillier. The arrival of fall reminds us that winter will be next to embrace us all. When Is the First Day of Fall 2020? Autumnal Equinox Date, Meaning and Everything to Know About September Equinox.

September Autumnal Equinox 2020 is for people living in the northern hemisphere. While for those living in the southern hemisphere, fall begins in March and the September equinox is actually signals the start of spring. Whichever season you are experiencing right now, enjoy the spectacle nature has in store.

