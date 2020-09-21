Happy Autumn Equinox. It is the day of September Equinox today, the first day of fall season for those in the Southern Hemisphere of the planet. It is a day when the sun is exactly over the Equator and marks a seasonal change. On this day, the Sun is in line with the equator. So both the Northern and Southern hemisphere experiences an equal amount of day and night. The September equinox is known as Autumnal or Fall Equinox. People often confuse it with Spring Equinox and so we are here to answer some of the common questions about equinoxes in general. What is a Autumnal equinox, is it the same as Spring equinox and how does it affect us? If these are your questions then do read on to know more about this annual phenonmenon. When Is the First Day of Fall 2020? Autumnal Equinox Date, Meaning and Everything to Know About September Equinox.

What is Spring/Autumnal Equinox? When is it in 2020?

Autumnal Equinox or Spring Equinox for the Southern Hemisphere which includes Australia, New Zealand, South America, southern Africa falls in the month of September between 21 to 24. This year Autumnal Equinox will be on September 22. It is the beginning of the season of autumn or the first day of fall.

What Happens During Spring Equinox?

On the day of the Spring Equinox, the sun appears to cross over the equator and heads Southward. The equinox will arrive on September 22, 2020, at 13:31 UTC. At this time, the sun will be exactly above Earth’s equator, moving from north to south. During an equinox, both the day and night time see an equal part. The arrival of autumn means cooler and shorter days.

How Does Equinox Affect Us?

Equinox is just a time for seasonal change but some people believe in the spiritual and bodily connect to an equinox. Spiritually it is denoted with rebirth of all life. In ancient days, people would perform rituals for cleansing old energy. Plus with the days getting colder, you can get cold allergies too. Sleep schedule may change a bit as your body feels cold and wants you to relax more.

How Long Does the Equinox Last?

An equinox is equal parts of day and night, so it lasts for 12 hours. The timing may differ with regards to your location from the equator.

What Are The Four Equinoxes?

There are two equinoxes but each of them have two names which is why people often refer them as four. The main two equinoxes are Autumn Equinox (also known as Autumnal Equinox) and Spring Equinox (also known as Vernal Equinox).

