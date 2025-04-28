Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) is back in the meme spotlight thanks to the viral ‘Paglu’ trend. Over the past week, social media platforms have been flooded with Babita and Jethalal's peak pookie videos from TMKOC, reimagining popular scenes involving characters like Jethalal and Babita ji through the lens of Gen-Z meme culture. At the heart of this trend is a viral audio clip featuring the word ‘Paglu’ which netizens are now syncing with old TMKOC scenes to comedic perfection. One of the most viral formats involves Jethalal expressing his iconic admiration for Babita ji, now dubbed with ‘Babita Paglu’ captions, terms used to mock overly romantic or cringey behavior online. The mix of iconic character expressions, dramatic pauses and exaggerated sound edits has turned a whole new generation of viewers onto these timeless moments, transforming them into memes. Jethalal Happy Diwali Song, Viral Memes and Funny GIFs: Wish ‘Jai Diwali’ Jetha Style With These Hilarious Meme Templates, TMKOC Instagram Reels and YouTube Videos To Celebrate Deepawali.

The character of Jethalal, played by Dilip Joshi has always been a favourite for meme templates, thanks to his expressive delivery and comic timing. Babita ji, portrayed by Munmun Dutta remains one of the most memed characters due to her role as Jethalal’s innocent crush, now humorously exaggerated as the dream girl in these ‘Paglu’ memes. Jethalal ‘Chutti’ Meme Original Video: These TMKOC Funny Memes, ‘Chutti Kya Badhiya Shabd Hai’ Instagram Audio and Hilarious Jokes Are Big Mood!

Babita Paglu Viral Memes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by comedy clouds (@comedy_cloud5)

Babita Paglu Viral Memes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @thehumorousbaba

Babita Paglu Viral Memes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paisapaglu (@paisapaglu_)

Babita Paglu Viral Memes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jethalal champaklal gada 🗿 (@prime_jetha001)

Babita Paglu Viral Memes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mr_comment.baba__ (@comedy_by_hemant)

Babita Paglu Viral Memes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharmaji🪄 (@sharmaeditss)

Babita Paglu Viral Memes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAMEER |Funny | memes. (@mememuggy)

Babita Paglu Jethalal

The ‘Paglu’ trend is another example of how internet culture thrives on remixing the past for comedic effect. It shows that with the right audio, a dash of creativity and a well-timed expression from Jethalal, even old sitcom clips can find new life and millions of views online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2025 03:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).