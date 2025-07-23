The monsoon season is here and to embrace the rainfall, there is a downpour of memes and jokes online. As heavy rains lashed Mumbai and other parts of India, the excitement around the season was soon washed away, with daily life being affected. To best deal with the monsoon chaos, hilarious and witty memes often make their way on social media. And there’s nothing more apt for the desi humour than some hilarious Jethalal meme templates and funny TMKOC videos that make social media users laugh out loud. If anything, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) has given us, it’s the flood of memes. For the monsoon special, the ‘Sad Jethalal Rain Video’ is the most-searched keyword, accompanied by some hilarious punchlines that rightly go with every mood during monsoon. As you battle the everyday challenges of the rainfall season, the Jethalal in rain meme template is your go-to to unwrap peak humour. Below, we bring you ‘Sad Jethalal’ rain full video, hilarious TMKOC memes, funny videos and more to embrace the monsoon season. Jethalal Happy Diwali Song, Viral Memes and Funny GIFs: Wish ‘Jai Diwali’ Jetha Style With These Hilarious Meme Templates.

The iconic character of Jethalal, played by Dilip Joshi, continues to entertain the audience for over a decade. His peak desi humour makes him relatable for the internet to rely on his hilarious punchlines for some meme dopamine. Hence, we bring you a full video of Sad Jethalal rain that you can use as meme templates to amplify the monsoon absurdity. In addition, the already existing Jethalal funny memes, Jethalal in Mumbai rain jokes, hilarious TMKOC videos and more, going viral online will tickle the funny bones. Jethalal ‘Chutti’ Meme Original Video: These TMKOC Funny Memes, ‘Chutti Kya Badhiya Shabd Hai’ Instagram Audio and Hilarious Jokes Are Big Mood!

Sad Jethalal in Rain Full Video

For the Corporate Employees!

ROFL

The Monsoon Romance Singles Crave For

LOL, Why!

Just Jethalal Being Dramatic!

Mumbai Monsoon Be Like

Jethalal in Rain Meme Template

Relatable Much?

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued rain alerts for Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra, UP, Bihar, and other states as monsoon gained strength across India. Amid the heavy rainfall, the above funny memes

