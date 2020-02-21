Bengaluru City Police Officers Enjoying Their Dance Class Will Leave You With a Smile (Watch Video)

Bengaluru police dancing (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

The job of a policeman, irrespective of the seniority comes with much stress of maintaining complete law and order. Just donning the police uniform brings a great responsibility towards every citizen. Be it in the traffic division or crime department, every police officer deals with a lot of stress on the job. With not really fixed work timings, extra working hours, no public holidays, the profession barely gives any time to relax. So in Bangalore, there was a Zumba dance class organised for police officers of the North East division where all of them could unwind and forget their stress for a while. A video of these police officials dancing in this class has come up online. It is heartening to see all of the officials dancing their heart out with happiness on their face. These Dancing Traffic Policemen From India Remind You No Job is Easy But Can Be Enjoyed, Watch Videos.

As reported in The Hindu, Bhimashankar Guled, DCP, (North East division), chose Zumba because it promotes coordination, synchronisation and team-building, which is the essence of the police department. It is also a way of ensuring the physical fitness of the officers is in check. The police personnel enjoying the session and agreed that it did test their physical endurance. A video from this class found its way online and it will definitely leave you with a smile. The video was shared on Twitter by a user Payal Mehta via Revathi Rajeevan. Bengaluru Police Signs Up on TikTok To Create Fun & Informative Content.

Watch Video of Bangalore City Police Officers Dancing in Class:

Can you also feel the happiness and stressfree environment they'd be feeling while at it? The smiles say it all. The profession of police commands for a strict demeanour for most of them. To ensure people are following the law and those breaking it are punished, policemen are mostly strict and can come across as rude too. It is rare to see all of them happily smiling together as they always carry the stress of their work.