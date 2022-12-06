From lively choreography to fashion fads, the well-known BLACKPINK has taken the music industry by storm. BLINKS — Blackpink's fandom yearns for all the latest videos, updates and everything related to the K-pop girl band consisting of four absolutely stunning and talented members — Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. The four entertainers do not disappoint. Needless to say, the South Korean girl band debuted in 2016 with their single album Square One. It featured "Whistle" and "Boombayah", which became the first number-one entries on South Korea's standard record chart-Gaon Digital Chart and the US Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart, respectively. In the latest update, BLACKPINK has been awarded the 2022 Entertainer of the year by Time Magazine. As we come to the end of the year, let's reminisce 10 best BLACKPINK moments from 2022, which will always remain a special part of the band's musical journey. BLACKPINK Is TIME's Entertainer of the Year for 2022!

BLACKPINK Named TIME's Entertainer of the Year 2022

Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé, the four members of Blackpink, the biggest K-pop girl group, have officially been declared TIME Magazine's Entertainer of The year 2022!

BLACKPINK x My Money Don't Jiggle Jiggle It Fold

The video of BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie and Rose performing a funny skit on the trending track "My Money Don't Jiggle Jiggle It Fold" went mega-viral online after it was first posted on Tik-Tok. 'APOLOGIZE TO LISA' Trends After Spotify's Mistake Makes the BLACKPINK Rapper Target of Hate Comments.

We Can't Overlook Lisa's Great Feat

This was the time when Lalisa Manobal, known as Lisa, became the "First Solo Artist" to win Best K-pop Award for Her Album 'Lalisa'.

Beloved Jisoo At Paris Fashion Week

Jisoo looked drop-dead gorgeous at Dior's Paris Fashion Week, dressed in a jet-black mini dress and fish-net leggings.

Lisa Breaks Adele's Record

#BLACKPINK's #Lisa Breaks Adele's Record For Most No. 1s On iTunes Charts Of Any Song By Female Artisthttps://t.co/R4BhCbRpajpic.twitter.com/ckBmS0ebnG — Soompi (@soompi) November 6, 2022

The beauty-queen Lisa's hit "LALISA" in November reached the spot of #1 in Kyrgyzstan. On the iTunes Top Songs Chart, the song became the first ever track by any female artist to reach #1.

BLACKPINK At MAMA Awards 2022

For the first time in #MAMA history only one female artist has won in the category of Worldwide Fans' Choice Top 10. pic.twitter.com/ckxEu3AK2N — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 29, 2022

The South Korean girl band won the Worldwide Fans' Choice Top 10 to become the only female band to bag the award in the entire history of MAMA.

Jensoo Here!

The duo sent the BLINKS on a meltdown when Jisoo posted a picture with her adorable "Mandu" Jennie on Instagram.

When the 'Pink Venom' Teaser Went Viral Online

BLINKS' lovely duo Jensoo look hot as hell in the Concept Teasers for "Pink Venom". Check out the tweets to see how fans reacted to Jennie and Jisoo's enchanting looks in the videos.

Say Hello To Selpink!

This was when BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Lisa, Rosé and Jennie met the American singer, actress and producer Selena Gomez for the first time in person. BLINKS were all hearts!

Behind The Scenes With BLACKPINK

Rose's Tik Tok video with Lisa and Jennie shows how the three queens goofed around backstage during their Born Pink World Tour.

BLACKPINK's Song Gets Featured in The Simpsons

In episode 7 of Season 24, The Simpsons played BLACKPINK's popular track "Lovesick Girl."

BLACKPINK implies that they are a team that surpasses beauty and incredible talent, which is crystal clear from their unbelievable accomplishments and music! We look forward to getting more and more of the girl band in 2023 too!

