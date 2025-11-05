Dulquer Salmaan has found himself in hot water after the Kerala Consumer Commission issued a notice to the Malayalam star. The actor-producer who is currently making waves for his latest release, Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra, has been summoned by the Kerala Consumer Commission to appear before it on December 3, 2025, in connection with a complaint over the Rose Brand biryani rice for which he is the brand ambassador. ‘Kaantha’ Song ‘Rage of Kaantha’: Dulquer Salmaan’s New Track Ignites Passion with Intense Tamil–Telugu Fusion (Watch Video).

Notice Issued to Dulquer Salmaan by Kerala Consumer Commission

The Pathanamthitta Consumer Redressal Commission in Kerala has issued a notice to Dulquer Salmaan to appear before it. The notice was issued based on a complaint filed by PN Jayarajan, a caterer from Pathanamthitta, that a 50 kg bag of Rose Brand biryani rice purchased for a wedding function did not carry a packing or expiry date.

The bag cost INR 10,250. According to the complainant, guests who consumed the biryani made from that rice suffered food poisoning. Apart from Dulquer Salmaan, the managing director of Rose Brand biryani rice and manager of Malabar Biryani and Spices in Pathanamthitta, from where the rice was purchased, have been named in the complaint.

Why is Dulquer Salmaan Named in the Complaint?

According to the complainant, he had bought the rice after being influenced by the brand's advertisement featuring Dulquer Salmaan. The commission has now directed all three parties mentioned to appear before it on the given date. The complainant also claimed that the incident damaged his catering business significantly and also led to the cancellation of several wedding bookings. He also sought compensation of INR 5 lakh in addition to the INR 10,250 cost of the rice bag. 'Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra' OTT Release Date Confirmed! JioHotstar Reveals Streaming Details of Dulquer Salmaan and Kalyani Priyadarshan Film (See Post).

Dulquer Salmaan’s Work Front

Dulquer Salmaan, who last featured in his production Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra in a cameo role, next has the Tamil-Telugu bilingual film Kaantha. The film, set in the 1950s, is directed by Selvamani Selvaraj. Kaantha also features Bhagyashri Borse and Samuthirakani in key roles. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 14, 2025.

