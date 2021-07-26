Hello there, K-Pop stans! 2021 has been a great year for all of you, with back-to-back hits by your favourite artists and surprisingly addictive tracks by K-Pop newbies. With lockdowns lifting in multiple nations, we have curated a list of the five best K-Pop tracks that have garnered fans worldwide overnight. Whether you listen to K-Pop to lift your spirits or serenade a loved one, there's a pick for everyone. Keep reading for more! What Is K-Pop? A Beginner’s Guide to Korean Popular Music That’s Taking the World by Storm.

1. Bambi by Baekhyun

The groovy R&B track by the EXO vocalist isn't as innocent as the title suggests. Line references from the song decode the title to mean 'night' (bam in Korean) 'rain' (bi in Korean). The track speaks to a special someone, and sensuous beats and seductive lyrics make for an ultimately addictive tune.

Watch Video:

2. Butter by BTS

K-Pop favourites BTS released the much-anticipated Butter earlier this year as their second full English track following smash hit Dynamite in 2020. The upbeat, pop-infused track spent a record-breaking number of weeks at #1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart and serves as the perfect predecessor for their upcoming collaboration with Ed Sheeran.

Watch Video:

3. Lilac by IU

The veteran K-Pop star's lead single shares the name of the album, and in an interview with W Korea, she detailed the inspiration behind the album. The song uses airy, floaty tunes to celebrate the short but beautiful nature of memories. The track title itself means 'memories of youth,' and it uses floral references which transcends the literal meaning and drift in the territory of memories. K-Pop Girl Group Names: From Blackpink to TWICE, 10 Best K-Pop Girl Groups You Should Know Of.

Watch Video:

4. After School by Weeekly

After School by K-Pop newbies Weeekly cements their place among other K-Pop stans frequenting the upbeat pop route (like BTS). The song captures the feelings leading up to the final school bell and uses cheery notes to convey the happiness and freedom that comes with it. Check out their latest project We Play in the very likely scenario when you fall in love with this pop hit.

Watch Video:

5. HWAA by (G)I-DLE

HWAA's beauty lies in its almost visual charm; you can almost picture the song. The song relies heavily on its instrumental base and interludes to add substance like many other K-Pop songs. (G)I-Dle is fairly new to the K-Pop scene, and this song sets the tone for their upcoming releases. Keep an eye out for new music by them.

Watch Video:

So that's our list for 2021 so far, but new K-Pop hits emerge every day so keep an eye out for new music by your favourites. BTS plans to release their collaboration with Ed Sheeran in early July, so get ready for that as well. We'll keep an eye out too!

