A man's big driveway turned into a beautiful racetrack for a neighborhood kid. A resident of Salt Lake City, Utah saw a little kid on his bike always tearing up right outside his house. After getting annoyed at first, he decide to make the space useful for the little chap. He made a nice racetrack like way with a chalk and the next day, the kid started using that track on his ride. Now a footage of the same has reached the internet and it is going so viral that NASCAR (National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing) is sending goodies to both the kid and the kind neighbour. So clearly, someone has got the best neighbour ever! Amazon Delivery Woman Prays on Doorstep For Family's Child Susceptible to COVID-19, Viral Video Gives Hope About Goodness of Humanity.

The man in question is the one who runs YouTube channel CanyonChasers where he has uploaded the entire incident day wise. He mentions that he would make a new track in case it rained. He also wrote down instructions like "Back Straight", "Slow", "Eyes Up" on the tracks he made. As days passed by, he made the tracks more complex and other kids too started enjoying these racetracks everyday. Mike Sington, NBC senior executive shared the footage on Twitter where it has been viewed over 5 million times. After the video went viral, he provided an update that NASCAR was looking to contact the kid as well as the man as they wanted to send some goodies. Video of Little Boy Filling an Empty Candy Bowl at Stranger's House During Halloween Goes Viral, His Adorable Gesture Wins Hearts Online.

Watch The Video Here:

Check The Tweet Here:

Guy’s security camera catches kid tearing it up on his driveway almost every day, so he decides to do something about it. pic.twitter.com/ZDVb7zLgZo — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 27, 2020

The tweet has got crazy viral with close to 6 million views. It gained attention from NASCAR drivers who wanted to get connected and send them gifts. In the follow-up tweets he mentioned that American race car drivers Kurt Busch and John Nemecheck both of them want to send out stuff to the kid who inspired the driveway racetrack idea and also the neighbour who willingly did it. From getting annoyed in the start to starting to enjoy the process of people being part of his race track, the man is sure spreading some smiles in these tough times.

