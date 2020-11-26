Black Friday is the biggest shopping holiday observed in the United State. It falls on the Friday following Thanksgiving Day. As Thanksgiving Day 2020 falls on November 26, Black Friday will be observed on November 27. The day after Thanksgiving has been regarded as the beginning of the United States' Christmas shopping season since 1952. It's every shopping lover's favourite day. Various discounts and offers are made available on the retail and online platform on the observance. As Black Friday 2020 approaches, we bring to you some interesting facts about the origin, history and statistics related to Black Friday sale. Black Friday Sale 2020: Best Deals & Offers on iPhone SE, Pixel 5, OnePlus 8 Pro, AirPods Pro & More

People buy things, especially for the festive season on this day. From things required for the Christmas season to the New Years, clothes, crockery, party props, electronics, and a lot more, things are bought on this day. Electronics are also largely bought on this day. The sales begin at midnight and go throughout the day. People wait at midnight to get the best discounts. Meanwhile, here are some interesting facts about Black Friday.

The average shopper plans to spend $358 on Black Friday. As per statistics, 61% of people planned to shop on Black Friday in 2019.

Sales may reach $11 billion in 2020 despite COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, Black Friday sales reached $11.9 billion, a 20% increase compared to 2018.

In the 1800s, the term 'Black Friday' was used in reference to the stock market crashes. It was used for the first time on September 24, 1869, when James Fisk and Jay Gould tried to corner the gold market on the NYSE.

According to a 1975 report from the NY Times, the term “Black Friday” is Philadelphia slang.

In Mexico, it is referred to as “El Buen Fin”, which translates to the good weekend'.

According to a survey conducted on behalf of the coupon site RetailMeNot, 12% of all Black Friday shoppers admit they visit the stores under the influence of alcohol.

Black Friday came to be known as the busiest shopping day of the year in 2001.

There are various theories to how exactly Black Friday began and its celebrations over the years. In these times during COVID-19 pandemic, it is not advisable to go out and online sites may see a jump in their sales. We wish you a Happy Shopping time! Happy Black Friday to all shopaholics.

