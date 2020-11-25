Black Friday Sale 2020 is around the corner, everyone is excited & cannot wait for the sale to begin. The sale will commence on November 27, 2020 after Thanksgiving Day in the US. With the unprecedented times we are facing, the Black Friday Sale 2020 is expected to be bigger than ever. Many products will be offered with massive discounts via e-commerce websites such as Amazon.com, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Adorama, B&H Photo & Newegg during this Black Friday Sale 2020. To save your time, we have chosen the best offers from this sale so that you can make your best decision while purchasing. Black Friday 2020: Best Deals on Apple iPhones, Samsung S20 Series, Amazon Echo, Headphones & More.

Interested customers can purchase the iPhone SE at $149 via AT&T, $199 via T-Mobile & $249 via Walmart during the Black Friday Sale 2020. The phone initially costs $399. AT&T offers the easiest way to save more on the iPhone SE. Customers do not need to sign up for the carrier's unlimited data plans. So this cuts the cost of the iPhone SE to $5 a month.

Pixel 5 smartphone will be offered with $50 off its usual price via Google Store, Amazon, Best Buy, B&H Photo. The handset initially costs $699 but customers can get their hands on this device at $650. Pixel 5 comes with a 6-inch OLED screen, Snapdragon 765G chipset, 8GB RAM, 128GB of internal storage & more.

OnePlus 8 Pro will be sold at $800 during the Black Friday Sale 2020 via Amazon, B&H and official OnePlus website. The phone was launched at $1000 & comes with 120Hz refresh rate, wireless charging, Snapdragon 865 processor, up to 12GB of RAM & 256GB of internal storage. This deal will be available for the 'Onyx Black' & 'Ultramarine Blue' shades.

Apple AirPods Pro will is now listed on Woot at $199 whereas on Amazon & Walmart we can see the price tag of $200 & $199 respectively. Customers can purchase the AirPods Pro with 24 percent off via Woot. Apple's AirPods Pro offer better sound quality, noise cancellation & spatial audio.

In addition to this, several products such as Galaxy Buds Live, iPad Mini, iPad Pro, Fitbit Sense, Apple Watch SE 40mm, Apple Watch Series 6, Galaxy S20 FE, Pixel 4a will be offered with massive discounts.

