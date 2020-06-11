Black Lives Matter protester Tests Positive for Coronavirus After Participating With 10,000 People in a Rally Raising Concerns Over a Probable Second Wave of COVID-19

Black Lives Matter protester Tests Positive for Coronavirus After Participating With 10,000 (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

One of the Black Lives Matter protestors has been tested positive for COVID-19 and showed symptoms within 24 hours of having participated. Now authorities fear that he may have spread coronavirus in the rally in Melbourne despite wearing a mask. This might tip off the second wave of COVID-19 many fear. Rampant Black Lives Matter Protests started off after the death of African-American George Floyd who was killed in cold-blood by a Caucasian police officer in Minneapolis accused of racist violent attack. The protestors have been taking to the streets in the US and in many other places in the world, including Australia, to raise their voice against systemised racial discrimination and police brutality against the blacks.

However, these protests see a large gathering of many people amid the coronavirus pandemic which is exceptionally dangerous given that COVID-19 can be spread at this vulnerable time. The man is his 30s and not indigenous. He wore a mask but despite that, health officials dread that he may have spread coronavirus to others in the rally as he showed symptoms within 23 hours of participating in the rally. Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton fears that the case could be the start of a second mass outbreak. "This realises our worst fears, Now we could slip back into a second wave like other countries have," he said. Minneapolis Police Station Torched by Angry Demonstrators Amid George Floyd Protest.

Victoria's Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said it was unlikely the man caught the virus at the protest because if he had he would not be showing symptoms already. "This case is unlikely to have been acquired at the protest but we were all concerned about the possibility of transmission occurring at that protest,' he said. It's obviously helpful that the individual wore a mask but masks are not 100 per cent protection."

