Mumbai, April 25: Scientists have discovered the second deepest blue hole in the world and interestingly it has been discovered in Mexico. Reportedly, the second-deepest blue hole in the world was discovered off the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico. As per LiveScience, the giant, underwater cavern which is located in Chetumal Bay is about 900 feet deep.

The giant blue hole is said to have an area of 147,000 square feet. As per the report, the giant blue hole discovered in Mexico is the second blue hole after the Dragon Hole in the South China Sea, which is the world's deepest known blue hole. The world's deepest blue hole "Dragon Hole" in the South China Sea was discovered in 2016 and is said to be more than 980 feet (300 m) deep. Mysterious Deep ‘Blue Hole’ Found at the Bottom of the Ocean off Florida Coast, Researchers Plan to Explore ‘Green Banana’ Sink Hole in Mission.

The 2nd deepest blue hole in the world was originally discovered two years ago in 2021. However, the news about it spread now as it was recently documented in the scientific journal Frontiers In Marine Science. However, the question is what are blue holes?

In simple terms, a blue hole can be understood to be a large marine cavern or a sinkhole, which is open to the surface on a bank or island. LiveScience stated that blue holes are large, undersea vertical caves or sinkholes which are found in the coastal regions. Ultra-Black Fish Discovered by Scientists in Depths of Ocean, Pictures Show How the Deep-Sea Creatures Camouflage With Darkness and Swim at Ease.

2nd Deepest Blue Hile Dubbed "Taam Ja"

After the discovery, the world's 2nd deepest blue hole has been dubbed "Taam ja". Interestingly, in Maya "Taam ja" mean "deep water". Reports state that the blue holes have little oxygen with the sunlight shining only on the surface. Shedding more light on blue holes, Christopher G. Smith, a coastal geologist at the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said, "They are largely poorly understood".

But how does the discovery of blue holes help? Various studies suggest that the discovery of blue holes gives humans a perspective f what life was thousands of years ago. Unearthing and discovery of blue holes could also reveal more about life on other planets other than Earth.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2023 03:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).