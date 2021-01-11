The city of Mumbai is more known for the rush, the traffic along with its towering skyline. But as much as Mumbai lives up to the city that never sleeps, there are little moments offered by nature that would make one pause. If you have been travelling on the Eastern Express Highway of the city, the pink trumpet trees, which look like cherry blossoms are in full bloom of the spring season. Pictures of these pink blossoms will definitely make you feel pleasant, if you are having a tough Monday at work. In India, Cherry blossoms can be seen in Shillong during the winter months.

These local trees are scientifically called Tabebuia. These trees bear trumpet-like flowers in light pink colours. Because of its rose-coloured appearance it belongs to the species of Rosea. But for the common man, it is the closest we can see a cherry blossom in the concrete jungle. The highway sees heavy traffic at all times, but some people have stopped here, clicked pictures of these pink blossoms and shared them with others to see. Herd of Deer Enjoying in Mesmerising Cherry Blossoms of Japan's Nara Park Looks Straight Out of Paradise (Watch Video).

Check the Pics of Pink Blooms on Mumbai's Eastern Express Highway:

Beautiful

Eastern express highway between Vikhroli and Ghatkopar. Bombay can surprise you in the dullest of places. pic.twitter.com/CbkzoZza0g — Zishaan Hayath (@Zishaan) January 10, 2021

Yes, This is in Mumbai!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pratik Chorge (@pratik543)

Here's a Video of Drive Along The Route:

The cherry blossom on EEH, Mumbai 😍 pic.twitter.com/8I166kTR4L — Varun Sardesai (@SardesaiVarun) January 10, 2021

Looks so pretty, right? These little little things are sometimes enough to cheer us up, but we should also stop and observe. A lot of you may be using this route on your daily commute, but now when you go next, don't forget to slow past and observe it. In a concrete jungle of the city, the pink blooms stand out.

