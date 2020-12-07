It is not every day you see brides performing on some raunchy song at their own wedding, BUT for this one particular bride who has now gone viral, it was WAP or nothing. This bride is going viral for performing the WAP challenge that has been emerged from the song WAP aka Wet A*s P*ssy by Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B. People called the performance enough to give her grandma a heart attack. Sex-Positive Song 'WAP' by Cardi B Featuring Megan Thee Stallion Receives Criticism! Expert Doctors Respond to Trolls By Talking About Importance of Lubricated Vagina On Twitter.

Well, ever since the video went viral on TikTok, different kinds of od opinions are floating around. While some call it really cool, some thought they could mellow it down a little. If you don't know the WAP challenge sees people twerking while what some may call "hu*ping" the floor on the beats of the fun song. The newly wedded Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B fan gave the hit song WAP recently, caused Pornhub.com XXX searches for Cardi B, Kylie Jenner and Megan Thee Stallion skyrocket after WAP!

She's seen performing alongside her bridesmaids, as they twerk and thump the floor with their fists while twerking as the wedding guests watch. The US bride shared the clip on her TikTok account, captioning it, "lmao i almost forgot, my bridesmaids & i surprised everyone with WAP at my wedding". The dance viral video is now raking millions of views and has also been shared on the Facebook page That's It I'm Wedding Shaming.

Watch YouTube video since TikTok is banned in India:

Guests can be heard clapping and screaming to the raunchy routine, while a photographer captures the surprise performance. Some on social media weren't impressed, with one sarcastically saying "Cause humping the floor in your wedding dress is way classy."

