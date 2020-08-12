Cardi B released “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion and hell broke loose for some people who have been criticising the "sex-positive" song for its content! "WAP" is labelled as the anthem for vaginas however some people are trolling the song for being explicit. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion sing and rap about aroused and lubricated vaginas and even the title of song is “WAP,” aka "wet a– p—-". Fans love the song for talking about sex-positivity and the importance of vaginal lubrication. However, a "conservative" talk show host Ben Shapiro took a dig saying women with a 'wet a– p—-' "should get the medical care they require." He further said on Twitter, "My only real concern is that the women involved – who apparently require a 'bucket and a mop' – get the medical care they require". "My doctor wife’s differential diagnosis: bacterial vaginosis, yeast infection, or trichomonis.” (Trichomonas is an infection caused by a parasite called trichomonas vaginalis.)"

However, some expert OB-GYNs and sexual health experts took to Twitter to talk about how important lubricated vaginas are and that it is a perfectly healthy bodily function for sex. Supporting the song they say that it normalises an important biological process. Dr. Daniel Grossman, an OB/GYN and researcher at the University of California San Francisco took to Twitter to show his support and said: "In my medical opinion, it’s normal – important even – for women to have a WAP. Vaginal lubrication is common & orgasm experience depends on the individual. We should not shame women who have WAP.”

Dr. Jennifer Gunter, an OB/GYN, wrote that having a lubricated vagina is so key for healthy sex, she wishes she could write a prescription for it. "I see so many women who have been mansplained by their partner that they are too wet. It’s medically incorrect, infuriating, heartbreaking, and harmful. Thank you @iamcardib and @theestallion for that vagina celebration! Wish I could hand out these #WAP prescriptions."

I see so many women who have been mansplained by their partner that they are too wet. It’s medically incorrect, infuriating, heartbreaking, and harmful. Thank you @iamcardib and @theestallion for that vagina celebration! Wish I could hand out these #WAP prescriptions. pic.twitter.com/LW38IseRKu — Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) August 10, 2020

Dr. Jen Villavicencio, an OB/GYN, recommended seeking advice from “your friendly neighbourhood gyno” instead of taking advice from Twitter..

If you find yourself as unfamiliar with sex and anatomy as Mr. Shapiro, and/or are interested in achieving a WAP, ask your friendly gyno! And remember: There is no right or wrong state for your p-word, just what works for you! 👍😂🙄 https://t.co/YSJR2R8275 — Jen Villavicencio, MD, MPP (@VillaviMD) August 10, 2020

Cardi B - WAP feat. Megan Thee Stallion (Watch Official Music Video):

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 12, 2020 04:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).