Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s new song WAP doesn't seem to leave the top headlines. XXX site, Pornhub released that explicit searches for Kylie Jenner, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have spiked ever since the album WAP was dropped. The music video has been garnering a lot of attention, no wonder it received a whopping 85 million views in just a week. In the beginning, many were miffed with Kylie Jenner's presence in the video but now the Pornhub’s stats have shown that searches for Cardi B have grown by 235% compared to the daily average.

Not just Cardi B but Megan Thee Stallion's searches have increased by 210%. While Kylie who was barely there in the video for a cameo in a leopard print leotard is being searched 130% more on Pornhub now. On August 10, Pornhub released data insights revealing that viewers are obsessed with the “WAP” video and that searches for ‘Cardi B’ who is already Pornhub's third most searched for celebrity in 2019 have increased by 235 percent and they revised this figure up to 1574 percent, on August 12.

View Pornhub's Tweet:

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s new single and video ‘WAP’ hit the internet on August 7th! New Pornhub Insights out now 🔥 https://t.co/NtwxJI5SX5 pic.twitter.com/Qn1oxJTpOT — Pornhub ARIA (@Pornhub) August 11, 2020

Recently, Cardi B' “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion was receiving criticism. The "sex-positive" that has otherwise been labelled as the anthem for vaginas, some people are trolling the song for being explicit. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion sing and rap about aroused and lubricated vaginas and even the title of song is “WAP,” aka "wet a– p—-" and a "conservative" talk show host Ben Shapiro took a dig saying women with a 'wet a– p—-' "should get the medical care they require." He further said on Twitter, "My only real concern is that the women involved – who apparently require a 'bucket and a mop' – get the medical care they require".

Pornhub has always revealed some interesting statistics. In 2018, the XXX website revealed that searches for "hot sexy teacher" grew by 423% in India. Amongst the porn stars, Sunny Leone and Mia Khalifa were the most searched pornstars in India. Pornhub had revealed that the year 2019 was defined with XXX searches that ranged from Amateur, Alien and POV to Apex Legends, ASMR and Femdom.

The celebrity search statistic in 2019 revealed that hot XXX clips of YouTuber Belle Delphine. Second place was held by Kim Kardashian, who despite having an 18.8 million drop from 26.3 million in 2018, held the place following Belle Delphine. Cardi B held third place with 11.8 million searches. Also, remember when Area 51 was trending, people were searching for “alien pussy” in PornHub’s search bar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 14, 2020 06:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).