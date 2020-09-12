Korean Pop, aka K-Pop, has a massive fan following in India. There is no doubt as to why and how the popular music style made its way to the hearts of the younger generation in our country. The youth across our nation are enthusiastically consuming K-Pop music. To celebrate this love, every year, the Korean Cultural Centre in India (KCCI) hosts K-Pop India contests where talents from around the country participate to show their love and passion towards the Korean Pop. K-Pop India Contest 2020 has gone virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the grand finale will be hosted today, September 12 at 5:00 pm. Do not worry; you can enjoy the annual K-Pop event from your home. Yes, the K-Pop India contest 2020 grand finale will be live-streamed online for viewers to enjoy the annual event. But how and where you watch the finale? In this article, we bring you the K-Pop India Contest 2020 grand finale date, time and other details.

The popular music genre originating in South Korea has seen a massive following in the country. Many K-Pop bands have performed in various mini-concerts in India and even enjoyed screenings of BTS band and their documentaries across the country, that show the immense craze among the music enthusiasts. K-Pop India contest 2020 is the 9th edition. The entire contest this year went digital keeping the safety of contestants in mind. The winners from 18 cities will now compete in the vocal and dance categories. BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ Song Breaks YouTube Record for Most-Viewed Video in First 24 Hours, K-Pop Stars Garner More Than 110 Million Views and the Count is Not Stopping!

This is the first time, when KCCI situated in Delhi has organised the event virtually, The Director of KCCI, Kim Kum-pyoung was earlier quoted in media reports saying that it was difficult to manage the event, but they decided to go ahead with it, because of the massive K-Pop fans across the country. It should be noted here that the K-Pop 2020 India contest grand finale will be held today, September 12, (Saturday) at 5:00 pm. Fans of K-Pop and K-Culture enthusiasts can enjoy all the performances live online at KCCI’s YouTube channel and also on its official website.

Watch Video: K-Pop India Contest 2020 Grand Finale

So, are you excited? Well, we know we are! Know the craze and love for K-Pop among the Indian fans, the event, though virtually, is expected to be attended by thousands of followers. The finale will involve 36 finalists, who were selected from 18 cities in the regional rounds.

