The Bangtan Boys, aka BTS members—RM, V, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, Jin and J-Hope never fail to keep their fans entertained. Aside from producing memorable and soul-stirring songs, the members and their cuteness often take over the social media platforms, with BTS official pages sharing rare and 'unseen' moments. While doing so, BTS shared a video of Jimin adorably sliding down a snow hill. He slightly slips too, only to fall back on the bed of snow which makes the clip even cuter. K-Pop ARMY cannot get enough of his cuteness in the latest video. Twitter is flooded with Jiminie enjoying snow, hearts, and giggles and more; you can’t ignore!

BTS is one of the most growing brands in the South Korean music industry. They have a crazy fan following across the world. Their songs, members, and beauty of words are what make them so unique. Recently, BTS released TinyTAN animated ‘Dream On’ video, and it was all about hope and happiness. The song's lyrics and entire setting show how the K-Pop band try their best to keep fans entertained and hopeful during such unprecedented time.

Talking about Jimin, BTS's latest video on Twitter shows the singer is shooting hearts as he slid down a snow hill. While enjoying his day out in the snow, Mochi climbed his way on top of a snow hill in South Korea and decided to slide down while showering ARMY with love. He made a heart sign using his arms, and adorably found his way to the bottom of the hill. As he made his way down, Jimin slightly lost his balance to stand up, and fall on the snow bed, which makes the video even cuter.

Watch the Cutest Video of Jimin!

We all know how much BTS loves enjoying their time in the snow. Recently, RM delighted fans by making adorable snow ducklings. But it appears Jimin enjoys the snow more, unlike anyone. More photos and videos of Jiminie have taken over the internet showing the singer and his snow love.

ARMY is Loving It!

He Surely Does!

jiminie loves the snow so much 😭 pic.twitter.com/k7HT59s9cS — 𝑺𝑱𝑴 (@stussyjimin) February 3, 2021

So Cute!!

THIS PHOTO SEQUENCE PLS 😭 AAAAAAA JIMINIE THE CUTEST! pic.twitter.com/5TWgGrNH4L — ًac ⁷ daddeh (semi ia) (@vminggukx) February 3, 2021

Jimin Loves Snow So Much

Jiminie really loves snow so much, a baby ❄️☃️ pic.twitter.com/3BaOozgBHv — taekook 🍒 (@kthjjktwt) February 3, 2021

He Is

jiminie is here to save your day again ^-^ pic.twitter.com/3ik2LodEYY — ⁷ (@JIMINLUVB0T) February 3, 2021

Jimin in Snow

can we all agree jiminie in snow 🥺❄️ pic.twitter.com/KDjcklkWfw — ᴮᴱMAYCEE ⁷ ⟭⟬ abyss 🐹☀️hobiuary (@seokjinmylabsss) February 3, 2021

Isn’t he adorable? Wearing beige trousers, a winter hat, ankle boots and gloves, all of it make Mochi look so cute. We hope the members keep showering their love to all their fans as ARMY continues to enjoy scrolling their social media with happiness and glee.

