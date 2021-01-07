The Bangtan Boys (BTS) sure knows how to keep fans delighted. The seven members have massive followers across the world, and there are many reasons why. Not only their amazing lyrics, songs and ear-worm music, but each individual have their own style, which keeps the ARMYs hooked. And now it is Kim Namjoon aka Joonie’s snow ducklings that fans cannot stop talking about. The adorable little ducks were made by RM, and they are the best thing on the internet right now. If you thought, the snowman is the only sculpture you should make after sufficient snowfall, think again. RM’s latest and adorable creation inspires fans to embrace the season and how.

There is massive followers when we talk about the K-Pop, it visibly has the biggest cult following. And it never ends there! Each band have their own fandom, and the members enjoy some massive followers too. For BTS, ARMY can go to any extent to make their favourite K-Pop idols special. The world saw it on V-Day! And they never fail in doing so! Similarly, fans mean a lot to the BTS as well, and they keep on coming up with something or the other for them to entertain. Be it song from album BE that spell hope amid pandemic, or giving some sneak peek on the internet.

So, when Rap Monster, Joonie shared photos of snow ducklings, it was widely circulated on the internet. Fans even began to re-create the sculptures in the form of art. The adorable snow ducklings are pure winter feels, and it will surely inspire all of you to embrace the season and keep stress at bay. BTS' V Sets Most Records in 2020, Check List of Kim Taehyung's Achievements; K-Pop Army Trends 'WORLDWIDE IT BOY V' to Celebrate.

Here Are the Pics:

ARMY in Love!

imagine tiny joonie making snow ducks in the snow 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/OcY74CEg0G — ‎ًMarzi⁷♡raghad (@GUCCIGUKKIE) January 6, 2021

Jimin On His Way!

jimin on his way to make snow ducks with joonie pic.twitter.com/PF7c9Ife4r — #JIMIM (@liIjiminvert) January 6, 2021

ARMY Tempted to Recreate Snow Ducklings!

NOW IM TEMPTED TO REMAKE THIS BUT HAVE JOONIE MAKING TINIE SNOW CHICKS/DUCKS 🥺 https://t.co/Been3PJaV0 pic.twitter.com/3J4E98ZN6A — ALUEZ ⁷ 🤲🍊 (@aluezvan) January 6, 2021

Sketches Already!

I love how the @BTS_twt ARMY already started drawing fan art for Joonie's snow ducks. So wholesome 😭💜 pic.twitter.com/ozijJgaujF — Baby Tae Honey ∞⁷ 🐳💜🐋 (@BTSInstaGirl1) January 6, 2021

Seven It is For the Seventh Day of 2021

joonie really made these seven cute snow ducks and posted it on the seventh day of the year pic.twitter.com/AOAvio2aed — ᴮᴱ mayra⁷ ✜ (@joonbiseok) January 6, 2021

Isn’t it adorable? So, what are you waiting for? If there is snowfall in your place, go out, make some cute snow ducklings and tag your favourite rapper, Joonie. It will surely give you real winter feels, and you will enjoy just as much as the BTS member.

