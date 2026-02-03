Global K-pop sensation BTS is set to make a historic return to the stage this March. In a major partnership with Netflix and HYBE, the group has confirmed a massive global livestream event and a feature-length documentary, marking their first full-group activities since completing South Korea's mandatory military service. What Does ARIRANG Mean? Know Meaning Behind BTS’ Upcoming Album Name Ahead of Their Grand Comeback and World Tour.

The comeback centres around their upcoming fifth studio album, ARIRANG, which is scheduled for release on March 20. The album’s title refers to a traditional Korean folk song often associated with longing and reunion, signalling a reflective new chapter for the septet.

BTS ARIRANG Global and India Viewing Schedule

Fans worldwide will have a front-row seat to the group’s reunion on March 21. The live concert event, BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG, will stream exclusively on Netflix, broadcasting live from Seoul’s historic Gwanghwamun Square.

To accommodate the global audience, the livestream will begin at 8:00 PM KST. For viewers in India, the concert will air at 4:30 PM IST. Fans in the United States can tune in at 7:00 AM EST or 4:00 AM PST, while the United Kingdom broadcast starts at 11:00 AM GMT.

BTS Comeback Concert Live and Documentary Streaming Details

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

The performance marks Netflix's first-ever global livestream originating from South Korea. The event will remain available on the platform for on-demand streaming immediately after the live broadcast ends.

Documentary Release: 'BTS: THE RETURN'

Following the live performance, Netflix will premiere the feature-length documentary BTS: THE RETURN on March 27. Indian fans can access the film starting from 12:30 PM IST.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Bao Nguyen (The Greatest Night in Pop), the documentary chronicles the group’s journey over the past few years. It provides an intimate look at RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook as they reunited in Los Angeles to record new music and navigate their first creative collaboration since 2022.

The 'ARIRANG' World Tour

The Netflix events serve as the official kickoff for the ARIRANG World Tour, which begins on April 9 in Goyang, South Korea. The massive trek is expected to span 34 regions and 82 shows through March 2027, featuring stops in major cities like Tokyo, London, and Los Angeles. BTS World Tour: All You Need To Know About K-Pop Supergroup’s 2026–2027 Concerts; India Missing From Lineup.

The tour will feature a 360-degree stage design to accommodate record-breaking stadium crowds. While India was not included in the initial dates, the group’s label has hinted at the possibility of additional stops being added later in the year.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Netflix India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 03, 2026 05:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).