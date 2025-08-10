California, August 10: What started as a nostalgic visit to his old 1958 Cessna Skyhawk on his 75th birthday turned into a baffling aviation mystery for Jason Hong at Corona Municipal Airport, Southern California. On July 27, Hong arrived to find his plane missing. At first, he thought the airport manager had moved it — until he learned someone had been joyriding it across the region, not once but multiple times.

Days later, police called to say the aircraft had turned up at Brackett Field Airport, 25 miles away. It was intact but littered with trash and cigarette butts. Determined to stop the thief, Hong removed the battery. But on August 3, when he returned to clean the plane, it had vanished again. Los Angeles Mail Theft: Suspected Serial Mail Thief Escapes After Locals Catch Him Red-Handed, Video Surfaces.

This time, it was found at San Gabriel Valley Airport — now with a brand-new battery installed. Whoever the culprit is, police believe they’re highly skilled: the flights took place even at 1:30 am, the landings were smooth, and the person had the tools and knowledge to service the plane. Hong even discovered a new headset inside the cockpit, suggesting the mysterious pilot spent hundreds just to keep flying the decades-old craft. Thief in US Swallows Tiffany & Co Diamond Earrings Worth INR 6.7 Crore During Orlando Heist To Avoid Arrest, Viral Video Shows X-Ray Revealing the Jewellery in His Digestive Tract.

Corona Police Sergeant Robert Montanez called the case “extremely rare,” so unusual they had to use stolen car forms for the theft report. There are no surveillance videos, suspects, or solid leads.

Hong, who’s now chained and grounded the Cessna at San Gabriel Valley Airport, remains puzzled. “Someone breaks into your house for jewelry or cash, right? Here, they fix my plane. What’s the purpose?”

For now, the vintage Skyhawk rests — and the identity of its midnight aviator remains airborne in mystery.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 10, 2025 02:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).