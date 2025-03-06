In a shocking and audacious heist, a thief in the US swallowed a pair of Tiffany & Co. diamonds valued at a staggering Rs 6.7 crore (approximately $770,000) in a desperate attempt to evade capture. The thief had just stolen the priceless diamonds from a jewellery store when he was confronted by security personnel. In a bid to avoid arrest and the inevitable loss of the stolen jewels, the thief made the bold decision to swallow the diamonds, hoping to conceal them inside his body. The incident, which took place at a high-end jewellery store, was captured on security cameras and quickly went viral. Prince Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar of Udaipur Creates Guinness World Records by Lightening 2203 Solar Lamps in Breathtaking Art Display (Watch Video).

Viral Video Of Thief Stealing Tiffany Jewellery In US

NEW: Man accused of eating $700K worth of Tiffany jewelry during heist in Orlando Jaythan Lawrence Gilder, 33, from Texas, claimed to represent an Orlando Magic player Gilder was eventually taken to a VIP room where he was shown several pieces of jewelry totaling nearly $1.4… pic.twitter.com/Bau8tAI3Om — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) March 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)