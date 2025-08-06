A suspected serial mail thief was caught red-handed by residents in Studio City, Los Angeles, but managed to escape after a chaotic confrontation. Frustrated by weeks of stolen mail, neighbours ambushed the man, with one resident, Timothy Brehmer, filming and pepper-spraying him. The thief pulled a knife during the scuffle and tried to flee in his Jeep, prompting residents to smash the car’s windshield and slash its tires. Despite their efforts, the man escaped on foot, leaving behind his damaged vehicle. LAPD is investigating and reviewing video evidence to confirm the suspect’s identity. Los Angeles Mass Shooting: 2 Killed, 6 Injured in Gun Firing at Festival Party in US (See Pics and Video).

LA Locals Confront Serial Mail Thief

NEW: Los Angeles neighbors sneak up on and catch a serial mail thief red-handed. A shirtless neighbor who caught the incident on camera says the man looked like "Sloth from the Goonies had a baby with Shrek." The neighbors in Studio City say mail had been stolen from them for… pic.twitter.com/LPT4NK02ZG — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 6, 2025

