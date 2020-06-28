HOW ANNOYED DO YOU GET WHEN YOU SEE SOMEONE TYPING LIKE THIS? We get it, you feel like someone's yelling at you, right? And you are not alone, the capitalisation of all letters does give that feel. For those who are constantly working on Word, Caps Lock key is so important. But as much as dedicating a day to it? Today marks the celebration of International Caps Lock Day. And you cannot possibly mark it by typing everything in capitals? So we have got you some funny memes and jokes that depict how exactly using a Caps Lock key feels like. Caps Lock Day 2020 Date and History: Know the Significance of Dedicating a Day to the ‘Caps Lock’ Key on the Computer Keyboard.

Now everyone who has used a computer knows what is the Caps lock key. But still, for those who may not, it is a button on a computer keyboard that causes all letters of Latin and Cyrillic based scripts to be generated in capital letters. It is a toggle key: each press reverses its action. Now a lot of people accidentally leave it on and getting texts in all caps can come across as yelling or an angry tone. That's exactly how this day began in the year 2000. Derek Arnold of Iowa decided that he had simply had enough of people using all caps to emphasize themselves on the web. So he created Caps Lock Day in the interest of poking fun at people who use all caps. Now, in the same way, we have got you a collection of funny memes and jokes about the usage of Caps Lock Key which most of you can relate to.

Check Some Funny Memes and Jokes:

Every Time

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pallav Anand (@dranzer69.exe) on Jun 13, 2020 at 8:57pm PDT

So Frustrating

Stop Screaming Please

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teleco Augusta (@telecoaugusta) on Jun 23, 2020 at 6:08pm PDT

Are You Celebrating or Angry?

Sorry, Not Sorry!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Constant laughter dose (@memes_world_554) on Jun 20, 2020 at 11:12pm PDT

We get it, some of these jokes may have been too funny for HAHAHA! See what we did there? So celebrate this day and pass on these jokes, especially to someone who hates using the capitalisation key. May you have a great day annoying everyone by texting in Caps Lock.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 28, 2020 08:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).