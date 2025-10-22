International Caps Lock Day is an annual event that is celebrated across the world on October 22. This day is a light-hearted and humorous observance dedicated to the Caps Lock key on keyboards. We all know that the Caps Lock key is one of the most easily recognisable and frequently used keys on a computer keyboard. Its primary function is to switch all typed letters to uppercase until it is pressed again, effectively locking the ‘Shift’ function for letters. This year, International Caps Lock Day 2025 falls on Wednesday, October 22.

As per historical records, the International Caps Lock Day was founded in 2000 by Derek Arnold of Iowa, USA. His intent was to poke fun at people who overuse capital letters online, which is often interpreted as shouting in digital communication. In this article, let’s know more about International Caps Lock Day 2025 date and the significance of the day dedicated to the Caps Lock key. International Caps Lock Day Funny Memes and Jokes: These Evergreen Fun Posts Are for Those Who Need To Go Easy With Using CAPS LOCK Key!

International Caps Lock Day 2025 Date

International Caps Lock Day 2025 falls on Wednesday, October 22.

International Caps Lock Day Significance

International Caps Lock Day is an important day that highlights the uses and benefits of the Caps Lock key on the keyboard. The primary purpose of the Caps Lock key is to type letters in uppercase continuously without holding the Shift key. Once activated, every alphabetic character you type will appear in uppercase.

International Caps Lock serves as a fun reminder of how a single key can turn normal text into emphatic, shouty messages! The day celebrates internet culture, online communication quirks, and digital humour. This day is useful for typing headings, labels, or names that need to appear in capital letters for emphasis or formatting consistency.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 22, 2025 05:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).