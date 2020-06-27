Caps Lock Day 2020 will be celebrated on June 28. Yes, there is a day dedicated to the ‘Caps Lock’ button on your computer keyboard. If you are wondering why there is a day dedicated to the caps lock button, hold on that thought, as we are here to exactly give you the idea behind the celebration of Caps Lock Day 2020. It is observed to actually poke fun at the typographical way some people use the caps lock. In this article, let us know the Caps Lock Day 2020 date, its history and significance to understand why June 28 is dedicated to the caps lock button on your computer keyboard.

Caps Lock Day 2020 Date

Caps Lock Day every year is celebrated twice. One on June 28 and another day on October 22. Yes, for now, we are celebrating Caps Lock Day 2020 on June 28 (Sunday).

Caps Lock Day History and Significance

Caps Lock refers to the button on a computer keyboard that results in all letters being generated in capital letters. If you hit the key, everything is typed in uppercase, and if you hit the button twice, the action is reversed. Caps Lock Day first came to pass in the year 2020, when Derek Arnold of Iowa decided that he had come across too many people using all caps to emphasise themselves on the web. A software developer from Iowa, he is was quoted as saying, “the majority of the world’s population writes in scripts which have no concept of letter casing.”

Arnold founded the International Caps Lock Day on October 22, 2000, as a parody of certain individuals who just love to use the button. Again the June 28 Caps Lock Day also commemorates the death anniversary of Billy Mays, who passed away on this day in 2009. His was known for his caps lock enthusiasm that was broadcast through infomercials.

Caps Lock Day provides an opportunity to add fun to our day and also get away with a few shouted texts and tweets. If you are someone who likes to go a bit OTT with the caps lock button, then this day is for you!

