A video of a bear standing up on its hind legs to click a selfie with a girl has gone viral. The clip of the wild animal getting closer to the girl is terrifying and funny at the same. Reportedly, the incident happened at a hiking trail at Chipinque Ecological Park in San Pedro Garza García, Mexico. Watching the initial moments of the video, you are sure to be worried about the life of the girl, but things don't go like that. She then takes her phone out and captures a selfie for and it looks like the bear has been trying to get its photo clicked all the while. After she clicks the picture, the bear takes steps back. The girl can be seen calmly looking into her phone again. Another video of the same incident shows the bear pulling the girl by her thighs initially. After lurking around them for some time, it finally walks away. Shocking Video Shows Brown Bear Follow 12-Year-Old Boy in Italy During Family Hike; His Calm Reaction While Escaping The Wild Animal Wins Praises Online!

Meanwhile, another girl can be seen standing to look to the opposite direction of the bear, so as to not face it. The man recording the video can be heard saying 'No' as the bear approaches the girl taking a selfie. The video was shared on Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda IFS with the caption, "Difficult to make out. Whether the bear took a liking to the girl more or to the selfie." As the video went viral, people took to Twitter asking if the bear was real or if it was a prank. Meanwhile, others joked saying that it was just trying to give a 'bear hug'. Bear Attacks Trainer in Front of Live Audience at Russian Circus, Terrifying Video Goes Viral.

Bear Posing for Selfie With Girl Goes Viral:

Difficult to make out😳 Whether the bear took liking to the girl more or to the selfie.. pic.twitter.com/qYJDgiN6KT — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 19, 2020

Here's The Full Video!

There is another angle video. It lasts one minute!! pic.twitter.com/LKXEGYMguh — Fifí de Fifís (@FifiDeFifis) July 19, 2020

HAHAHA

Aaj kal puri dunia selfie ka dewaana hai, to ye bear kyun piche rahe😂😂 — Swati (@swadoll24) July 19, 2020

Scary, No?

Bear Hug 😂 — PATS ALFA (@Deshbhakt_Pats) July 20, 2020

All For a Selfie!

जान पर बनी है, मगर... एक सेल्फी तो बनती है !😊 — अjay👽🇮🇳 (@xpingkimakaling) July 19, 2020

True That!

Wow.. look at the braveness of this girl.. not getting panic in such a situation in most important.. — Proud Indian 🇮🇳 (@enjoynams) July 19, 2020

Oh Yeah. How?

I wonder how could someone take selfie in such a situation — sanjeev rao (@rao_sanjeev) July 19, 2020

Former NBA player Rex Chapman shared the video on his page writing, "Oh. my. goodness. She’s a rock. I want this girl in my foxhole...' Last year, two black bears had terrified a visitor in the park while sniffing around garbage cans for food. Some social media users joked that with people increasingly clicking selfies with animals, they have probably got used to how to pose for one.

