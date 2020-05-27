Shocking Video Shows Brown Bear Follow 12-Year-Old Boy in Italy During Family Hike; His Calm Reaction While Escaping The Wild Animal Wins Praises Online!

Video Shows Brown Bear Follow 12-Year-Old Boy (Photo Credits: @loriscalliari Twitter)

Shocking video of a young boy escaping a bear attack by quietly walking down the hilly slope has gone viral on social media platforms. 12-year-old Alessandro was hiking with this family in the hills of Trentino in northern Italy when a brown bear began to follow him. His mother was recording him when spotted the bear behind her son. She quietly instructed him to walk down slowly and Alessandro can be seen following his mother. As the video went viral on the internet, the boy was highly appreciated for maintaining a calm stature around the wild animal. Bear Attacks Trainer in Front of Live Audience at Russian Circus, Terrifying Video Goes Viral.

According to local reports, the boy was learning how to behave around bears when he encountered one. It also says that Alessandro asked his family to film the scene when he saw the bear. The video went viral after it was shared on Twitter by Loris Calliari. In the video, the boy's mother can be heard instructing him and the bear did not seem aggressive. Bear Easily Opens Door of Parked Minivan in Tennessee, Shocking Video Goes Viral.

Brown Bear Follows Young Boy in Viral Video:

A voi il mio incontro con @‘orso di sta mattina sopra la malga Sporminore... pic.twitter.com/VN6QmAV9oV — Loris Calliari (@loriscalliari) May 24, 2020

Daily Mail quoted Alessandro's uncle as saying, "We had left home only a little while before. In the mountains, there were some other people but it was otherwise silent." He also said that the boy remained calm as other members of the family were terrified by the bear. Meanwhile, speaking about the incident, Alessandro said, "It was important to leave quickly but without making the bear feel it was in danger. I did not look it in the eye and the bear understood I was not its enemy."