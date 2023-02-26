Long-distance relationships come with their own unique challenges and some of us have experienced it too in our lives. Couples experience the good, and the bad side of their partners as the distance makes them long for each other. To foster the bond and overcome the challenges in the relationship, a man from China named Jiang Zhongli, came up with a creative solution for long-distance couples and made a ‘kissing device’ that can replicate the feeling of a real kiss. Zhongli found it difficult to maintain intimacy with his girlfriend in their long-distance relationship as their communication was just limited to phone calls. This inspired him to invent a device that could allow couples to share virtual intimate moments. Hot Kisses and Their Meanings: From Lizzy Kiss to Eskimo Kiss, Know Everything About Different Kisses With Your Partner.

The device could send a faraway lover a kiss, with warm, moving silicon ‘lips’, and help long-distant lovers share ‘real’ physical intimacy. The invention led to a buzz among Chinese social media users. According to several reports, the device termed the ‘kissing device,’ is an invention of a university in Changzhou, China. It comes equipped with ‘silicone lips,’ pressure sensors, and actuators, and can replicate the pressure, movement, and temperature of a real kiss. As per the China-run Global Times, the kissing device is capable of mimicking a real kiss.

Check the tweet below:

This device was invented for couples in a long-distance relationship to feel like they are kissing each other despite the physical distance between them.pic.twitter.com/5mgJRjMYRu — Adnan (@adnanmig) February 25, 2023

Soon after the news of the kissing device made headlines, the internet was quick to react to the new invention. Some social media users pointed out that the idea had been pitched in one of the episodes of The Big Bang Theory while several others expressed shock and termed the kissing device as 'vulgar' and 'creepy.' However, there were some happy ones too who were really excited about the idea.

Remote kissing device for long-distance lovers, invented and patented by Chinese university student in Changzhou City. ￼The mouth-shaped module, served as an inducing area for lovers to make the kiss and then it can transfer kiss gesture to the "mouth" on the other side. pic.twitter.com/5i2ogMiUXe — China in Pictures (@tongbingxue) February 22, 2023

To use the kissing device, users need to download a mobile app and plug the device into the phone's charging port in order to send a kiss. They need to pair it with their partner on the app, so that when they can start a video call, they can share their romantic kisses with each other.

