If you have been watching TV regularly, even for the IPL matches you must have seen the advertisements of WhiteHat Jr which promotes coding for kids. The ad featuring a Class 6 boy named Chintu shows he has developed his own app and investors are fighting outside his home to invest in it. The whole concept is about getting kids to learn coding from a young age. The idea has not been appreciated by many, and while people called out to it, some resorted to making funny memes and jokes. The jokes haven't stopped as Chintu from WhiteHat Jr has become the new target for making memes online and people poke fun at other software engineers and coders who work hard into the profession.

WhiteHar Jr is an edutech start-up that focuses on imparting coding lessons for kids. The age limit for this begins as young as 6 years! App development and coding is a complex skill and people opine that it may be too early for kids to start enrolling for these course. The ad features Chintu's parents proudly showing off that he has made his own app by learning coding skills from WhiteHat Jr. Professionals into the field have an experience of years about how much time app development and mastering coding can take. Thus, the recent ads are facing flak and people are poking fun at it by making memes and jokes on Chintu. Byju's, Education Technology Firm, Acquires WhiteHat Jr for USD 300 Million.

Check Funny Memes and Jokes on Chintu From WhiteHat Jr Ad:

Chintu Getting Ready to Make an App

Chintu Be Like...

Chintu, after learning coding from WhiteHat Jr : pic.twitter.com/Ceal4t43m2 — Jainil Parmar (@justaslimkid) September 29, 2020

And Engineers RN

Chintu ne sirf 6 saal ki age me WhiteHat Jr ki help se app bnaya Meanwhile the Engineers pic.twitter.com/NMBCO6HIub — Vivek Mandal (@vivekmandal_18) September 28, 2020

CS Students in Front of Chintu

Chintu ka Kuch Karna Padega

*6th class Chintu Develops an App from whitehatJr* Meanwhile App Developers:- pic.twitter.com/jFTqMb3hwF — Sarcasto (@Sarco69) September 29, 2020

Engineers Are Angry

*6th class chintu made app. Software Engineer: pic.twitter.com/IF5Eg4mGIK — sarcasticrud (@rudthememer) September 29, 2020

And Developers too

Chintu to His Classmates

Chintu to his classmates after making apps on #WhiteHatJr pic.twitter.com/B4uBlgYAKF — Nilesh Mishra (@skodoskxx) September 29, 2020

Clearly, people are laughing off the whole concept in their own meme formats. In case, you haven't seen the ad yet:

People had made their displeasure clear on recent Vi ads of Vodafone-Idea merger as well. Netizens called it the 'Very Irritating' Ad. Anything that doesn't appeal the audiences has been discussed online and it is no surprise that Chintu is getting the funny meme treatment. If you have any friends who are into coding, engineering, then you too can share the above memes and jokes with them.

