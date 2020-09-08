If you have been surfing through channels lately, you'd come across the new VI ad. The new merger between telecom companies Vodafone and Idea is called VI and the new advertisements have started airing online. But instead of new marketing technique, the ad just repeats people saying "Vi Vi" over and over again. The duration is also long which gets irritating after a point, so much so that netizens have renamed VI as "Very Irritating." Funny memes and jokes on the ad have also started trending online. These days almost anything and everything can be made into memes and jokes online. The common annoying factor in this ads have got netizens took to crack jokes on it too. Vi New Video Ad Out After Vodafone Idea Rebranding; Netizens Not Impressed.

Although the two companies merged back in August 2018, the new rebranded identity of them, VI, spelt as "we" was revealed on September 7. The logos have been integrated with an inverted 'I' from Idea and Vodafone's red color V. Now to get everyone hooked on the network probably the new ad reinforces the name. But too much of anything can be bad, right? Something's similar happened with this new ad as it is too long and only repeats VI over and over again in a tune, which is not catchy as well. People have taken to social media to make their displeasure very clear and one of the ways to show it is by making memes and jokes.

Check Some Memes and Jokes Here:

Band Kar!

*Watching the VI rebranding ad for the 100th time in a single day* Frustated me: pic.twitter.com/iwAO3DnuSm — Dipanshu Daga (@dipanshudaga) September 8, 2020

How it Feels

Breaks Head Everytime

Me after seeing #vodafoneIdea new ad #vi playing regularly on TV on every channel pic.twitter.com/MxTmwTha02 — Suraj Kumar (@Suri379) September 8, 2020

Headache

Everyone right now in India after watching Vodafone's VI repetative ad on every channel #VI #vodafoneidea pic.twitter.com/ZJaMlaBNr4 — rohan halankar (@rohan_halankar) September 8, 2020

Apt!

The VI ad stands for "Very Irritating " ad. — priyeah🍗 (@thatbitchpriya) September 8, 2020

If Only You Could...

Me after watching #VI commercial for 10987656342 time!!!!! Kitni irritating ad hai yaaaaaar 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/yUGJnRKSqP — Dee (@not_a_messss) September 7, 2020

Exactly!

Here's The Ad For Those Who Haven't Watched:

Some people have even complained that they would never buy these simcards watching these irritating ads. So clearly, the campaign is not going in the right direction. If you haven't watched this ad yet you have clearly been away from your TV sets. From earlier creative ads with ZooZoos to just reciting VI, people are highly unimpressed.

