Thanks to social media, it is very easy for people to express their displeasure over something. After the Vodafone-Idea merger started Vi ads on TV, netizens took to Twitter to express how annoying they were. Now there is another ad that has not got well with the viewers, it is WhiteHat Jr's ad on coding for kids. The ad shows a little one who has developed his own app at a young age by learning coding on WhiteHat Jr platform, while investors rushing in to make an investment. Now, those who are into the profession know that it is a tough task to learn coding and it is too early to start for kids. The ad is facing flak online but some people have gone ahead and made memes and jokes on the ad's concept.

White Hat Jr. is an edutech startup which was recently acquired by BYJU's another leading education technology firm. WhiteHat Jr focuses on imparting coding lessons for kids. One of their TV commercial shows, a group of people as "investors" fighting to invest in an app created by a young boy Chintu. The neighbour expresses shock as to how the little one can make an app, when the WhiteHat Jr plug in flashes along. It stresses that every child in India can now learn coding by taking classes from home. The ads keep playing in between the IPL matches as well. Also, the age limit for enrolling starts at 6, which has not gone well with some people. As people called out to their ads and spamming, others trolled them with funny memes and jokes.

Check Tweets About WhiteHat Jr Ads:

Get Rid of The Ads

Can't wait to have kids ...so that they can learn coding on the white hat jr. and I can get rid of the ads. — Dibyasundar Nayak (@dibyabttb) September 23, 2020

Your Kids Don't Need Coding

Your 7 year old doesn’t need coding lessons to succeed in life . No invester will be fighting at your doorstep to buy his app , they need to go out and play real sports with real kids not phone apps .@aajtak @PMOIndia @NeerajSinghSays @BhaavnaArora @Swamy39 @Tejasvi_Surya — kshittij sharma (@kshitij246) September 27, 2020

Let Kids Be

i just want to slap everyone associated with white hat jr. just let children enjoy their lives man. kaiko bachpan se coding kara re ho — vaibhav (@vmj_27) September 23, 2020

Ouch

Parents who think investors will lineup in front of your house to buy your kid’s app if you enrol your child in White Hat Jr might as well wait for an owl to drop a letter and let your kid sleep under a staircase until then. — Deepak Karamungikar (@doublemasaala) September 22, 2020

Coders in Real Life

I wish I could laugh doing coding the same way chintu does in the white hat Jr. Advertisement. — Ankur Gupta (@ankurg132) September 26, 2020

Engineers to Chintu

*Chintu learns Coding from White Hat Jr, Engineering students who paid 3 lakhs+ fees: pic.twitter.com/XuUwO9045s — $päT!|_ (@mr_patil_99) September 28, 2020

What The Kids Will Learn

A for Apple B for Ball C for Coding — Saditya (@4DITY4__) September 27, 2020

We as Kids

These days kids are learning coding on whitehat jr and developing app ... me has a kid use to drink pepsi like this🤘🏽🤘🏽 pic.twitter.com/7bXeLbGRph — 𝖙𝖍𝖊𝖍𝖚𝖉𝖉𝖆𝖗 (@thehuddar23) September 25, 2020

HAHAHA

Waiting for some kid jo "White Hat Jr." se coding seekhe aur usi ka competitive app code kr de 😂😂 — Peachy Blinders (@i_sacked_NEWTON) September 27, 2020

Taking Away Jobs

White hat jr. Advertisement wala Kid to Software Engineers after making app pic.twitter.com/kgLiEJ3wTo — Sukant Shaw (@memeking2004) September 27, 2020

Here is the Ad in Case You Haven't Seen:

What do you think? At a time when kids already have to deal with so much of competitive environment daily, some parents may enroll their children to learn this as well. But it is a matter of choice and understanding whether the same skills would come in handy say a decade later from now. With technology constantly evolving and new programs coming in, how effective and relevant will these coding classes be. It is not a decision that is forced by the ad but people are not really keen with the entire idea of getting kids of such young age into coding.

