Colorado University Student Tries to Set Up Mother With Her Professor via Zoom Call, Adorable TikTok Video Goes Viral

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Most of us are under quarantine now, because staying indoors is the only way to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus that has made above 2 million people its victim. Keeping the stress away and not letting our regular lifestyle hamper, we go virtual. Online classes, conference calls, virtual meetings and celebrations, we are involved in the internet more than ever now. If there is a time for an unusual love story, it has to be in the midst of this pandemic. As many universities across the world are taking classes online, one student’s virtual college class quickly turned into a matchmaking process—between her mother and professor, via Zoom. A University of Colorado student, identified as Aly Oliver, captured a series of hilarious clips featuring her mother having a serious crush with her professor in quarantine. The adorable TikTok video of the student trying to set her mom up with her professor via video call has gone viral, as people have showered their love to the matchmaking. Dating During Coronavirus, How to Host a Virtual Happy Hour, Virtual Dinner Party & Others Are Top Google Searches During Pandemic.

“My mom started crushing on my professor during quarantine,” Oliver captioned the first clip in the video. “Oh my God, that guy is a babe!” Oliver’s mom can be heard saying as she peered over her daughter’s shoulder to look at the professor. This eventually led Oliver scheduling Zoom office hours with her professor and her mom who would “accidentally” walk in on her daughter during the call. What a scheme!

Watch Video:

In the final clip, the Colorado University student films herself chatting with her professor via Zoom. She reminded him that her parents were divorced, so she is staying in two different places during the quarantine. The three proceeded to have a good conversation. At the time of writing this, the video has around 2.6 million views. Two Louisiana Healthcare Workers Get Married at Church With Photos of Family Members and Friends Pinned to the Pews.

There is another update too! After the TikTok video went viral, Oliver made another clip where she gave a quick update on her mom and professor. “There’s not much guys,” the student said in the video. “They live in two different states,” she added. Her professor said she could keep the TikTok video online as long as she wrote about the instance for an upcoming assignment. She is planning to leave her mother’s number at the end of her assignment, as Oliver does not plan on retiring her scheming anytime soon!

Here's An Update!

It is fun to watch such videos. Besides, that is an endearing thing for a daughter to something like that for a mother. We desperately hope that Oliver’s plan work in the future and two can have their virtual date soon.