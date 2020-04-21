Two Louisiana Healthcare Workers Get Married at Church With Photos of Family Members and Friends Pinned to the Pews (Watch Emotional Video)

Louisiana Healthcare Workers Got Married (Photo Credits: Video Screengrab/ Twitter)

The coronavirus outbreak has impacted everyone’s lives. The virus hit countries are under lockdown, forcing people to stay at home in a bid to contain the spread. Many significant events are cancelled, and even if some happened, extremely minimal arrangements were made. A recent video shows two healthcare workers who got married at a church in US State Louisiana in the most unique way. Since they were allowed to bring only ten people to the wedding, the photos of the family members and friends were pinned to pews of the Church. The emotional video showing the bride walking down the aisle with her father by the side has gone viral on social media. Wedding Cancellations Due to Coronavirus: How to Cope With Postponement of Your Big Day and What You Should Do Next.

Mel Keefer, a nurse at the Baton Rouge General in the COVID-19 ICU Unit and Clare Seghers, a nurse at West Feliciana Hospital. The pair decided not to cancel their wedding and opt for a small arrangement. They exchanged their vows reportedly at Our Lady of Mount Carmel in St. Francisville, a town in Louisiana. The healthcare workers were allowed to take only ten people as attendees to their marriage ceremony. Hence, the bride and groom’s family members decided to pin photos of everyone who could not attend their big day. The end of the video shows as the couple walked outside the Church, married, their friends honked horns and cheered at the parking lot. How to Host Virtual Wedding Amid Coronavirus Crisis? Follow These Ideas and Say ‘I Do’ Online During the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Watch Video:

LOCKDOWN LOVE: These healthcare workers were only allowed 10 people in the church for their wedding. Their family surprised them by pinning pictures of their loved ones to the pews, while friends honked horns in the parking lot as they walked outside. https://t.co/5G0JAJ15sP pic.twitter.com/Sfuhcn9tUB — ABC News (@ABC) April 21, 2020

According to media reports, the healthcare workers’ honeymoon and reception are cancelled. But they cut the cake and enjoyed their first dance outside the Church. Not everyone is able to cancel their wedding ceremonies because of the pandemic. This is why, the searches for virtual wedding plans were actively high, as couples were looking for ideas to say ‘I Do.’ The above video is one out of many ways, showing how couples are getting married during the pandemic.